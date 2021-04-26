Another short column for this week – SICK

It looks like this week's column will be a short one as I was not feeling well last week. I am hopeful that I can see my doctor this week and get this all straightened out.
However, last Wednesday, Barbara and I were invited to a gathering of some 20-odd people (oophs) I think I need to change that and explain that there were 22 or more people present to celebrate the 90th Birthday of one of the ladies present. But as we were celebrating, we discovered that there was more than one person present who who had reached 90.
Can you believe it. Not just the one, but three. There was not only the birthday girl, but one man there who had reached 90 earlier this year. And also another woman who said admitted was 90
and “and let's just leave it at that.”
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –William Wartman was Valedictorian and Samuel C. Dortch was Salutatorian for the South Hill High School graduation program on May 2.
Lotetta Bland was Valedictorian and Helen Williams was Salutatorian for Boydton High School graduation program.
A new interest in the South Hill race for Mayor became apparent as several town residents had asked Mrs. V. W. Epes to run. She told The Enterprise that if more people asked her she would qualify. And she did
1941 – The South Side Oil Co. is moving into a new location, moving from the corner of the Saunders Building on South Mecklenburg Ave. to new quarters in the Parham Building on North Mecklenburg Ave.
Walter Crowder, who has been connected with W. S. Peebles for several years, announced he will Manage his father's store, the W. H. Crowder Company on South Mecklenburg Ave.1951 – The State Highway department awarded a $306,751 contract to T. E. Brown, a North Carolina contractor, for the paving of U. S. 58 at Big Fork to the Boydton Corporate Limits.
Andrew Leigh Lambert of Brodnax was promoted to sergeant while serving
in Germany with the 7752 Finance Center.
On May 1, Miss Sarah L. Ingram announced she was re-opening the Old Plank Road Antique Shop, formerly operated by her mother, Mrs. Wallace Ingram.
South Hill High School defeated Boydton High, 7-4, as Bobby Harris got his third victory.
1961 – Harold Wise was elected President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Jane's Beauty Shop in South Hill is now under the new Management of Mrs. Lois V. Ferrell.
Dr. Victor P. Owen was appointed Director of the Brunswck-Greensville-Mecklenburg Health District.
1971 – Mr. E. L. Morse of South Hill was elected Director of the Staunton River District P. T. A. Mr. E. T. Blackwell is Assistant Director and Mrs. James Moseley of Boydton is Secretary.
South Hill Town Manager Harry E. Bailey was appointed by Gov. Linwood Holton to a 9-member Virginia Advisory Committee for Emergency Medical Services.
Jessie W. Edmonds of South Hill was promoted to Army Specialist Four while stationed in Phang Rang, South Vietnam.
Kenneth J. Wood of South Hill was promoted to Army Specialist Five while serving with the 577th Engineer Battalion near Don Duong, Vietnam.
Kenneth Walker, Park View's 6-4 center, was selected by his teammates as the Most Valuable Player..
Benny George hurled a three-hitter in Park View's 6-0 win over Matoaca. It was the fifth straight win for the Dragons. Earlier in the week Billy Marks pitched a three-hitter in an 8-1 win over Brunswick.
1981 – South Hill Fireman H.W. “Boney” Hudson, a member of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department for 29 years, was honored by the South Hill-La Crosse VFW Post for his volunteer service.
Dr. S. Dallas Simmons was named the fifth President of Saint Paul's College, Lawrenceville.
George W. Moody of Boydton was honored on his retirement after 27 years. He was a shift
operator at the John H. Kerr Dam Powerhouse.
Jeff Kidd of La Crosse tied two James Madison University baseball records. Kidd scored six runs against VMI and later stole four bases against Fairmont (W. Va.) State College. For the season Kidd battered .347.
1991 – The Top Ten graduating students at Park View Senior High School were announced, but their order of rank was not. They were: Tanners Alexander, Stephanie Ezell, Lazetta Rainey, Sejal Patel, Robert Walker, Sherrin Thomas, Sheryl Stack, Matthew Farnsworth and Wanda Faye Coleman.
Vicky L. Johnson was named “Teacher of the Year” for Park View Middle School.
Pat Edmonds of Palmer Springs was elected President of Phi Sigma Honor Society at N.C. Wesleyn College in Rocky Mount, N. C.
Park View defeated Nottoway, 7-4, as Chris Toone hit a 3-run double and Jamethro Rogers had three hits.
2001 – The Centennial Committee announced that the Dedication Ceremony of South Hill's Centennial Monument Wall will be held April 28.
La Crosse plans to officially observe its Centennial on April 28 at the La Crosse Commerce Center.
Patricia Ann Harrell of Lawrenceville was crowned Miss Unified Shiloh Baptist
Association.
Brunswick Academy won the Halifax Academy (N.C.) Baseball Tournament. Chip Parrish hurled a shutout as the Vikings defeated Hobgood School, 5-0. BA then played the host Halifax Academy team in a tight, suspenseful game when James Joyner broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning. The win improved BA to a 10-1 record for the year.
2011 – The South Hill Lions Club honored fellow Lion Dr. Steve Bailey with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Lions Club member John Gallo presented his wife, Barbara, with a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
Pfeiffer University scored the first big upset of the 2011 Conference Carolina Tournament as Shelby Brown (a former Park View Standout) hit a 2-run homer in the fifth inning for a 2-1 win over top-seeded Limestone College.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
