Dear Editor,
There is an important facet of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department that does not get a lot of recognition for the work that it contributes to the Department’s success. That facet is the Ladies Auxiliary.
The SHVFD Ladies Auxiliary was rganized on Thursday, October 19, 1972 at the Municipal Building in the department’s meeting room, which is now the South Hill Police Department. The first meeting was attended by not only 14 charter members, but also Harry Bailey, then Town Manager, his wife and Ms. Virginia Graham with the Virginia State Fire Auxiliary. They were there to give guidance and direction in the establishment of the Auxiliary.
Original Charter Members included: Margaret Baisey, Nancy Cobb, Rachel Crowder, Elsie Dishmon, Sudie Early, Louise Gude, Ruby Hite, Elizabeth Hudson, Patricia Kidd, Dorothy Reese, Mary, Reese, Edith Tanner, Doris Turner, and Lucy Walker.
These members decided their duties were to not only assist the firemen in a large emergency with food and other needs but to also assist by raising funds to aid the fire department. The members paid dues at each meeting when they first organized in order to have some working capital for expenses. This is no longer being done. Over the years, past and present members have been extremely dedicated to work and make the Auxiliary one that not only they could be proud of but also one that the SHVFD could be proud of.
Over the last 49 years the Auxiliary has been a great asset to the fire department thru their support and dedication. During this time there have been many members that have been a part of this organization’s success. The Auxiliary is currently 26 members strong. They, like the fire department, are willing to accept members that are willing to help and support their organization.
I am sure that the SHVFD is truly grateful that the original 14 ladies had the foresight to see the need for such a support group.
James Kidd
Life Member
SHVFD
