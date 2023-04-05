The Wright Report

Ironing out the Wrinkles
On February 25th, the General Assembly concluded its legislative business after a whirlwind 46-day session filled with spirited debate, productive negotiations, and diligent consideration of thousands of bills.
When my House Republican colleagues and I arrived in Richmond in January, we put a plan into action to make life more affordable for Virginians, protect our communities, and restore excellence in education.
Despite a political divide in the Senate that blocked the progress of some common-sense policies that we were able to advance through the House, we were still successful in passing a variety of legislation that serves all Virginians.
Meanwhile, House and Senate conferees continue to negotiate amendments to the budget. The House passed its version of the budget weeks ago with significant tax relief for Virginians and investments in our schools.
Education is the first legacy we leave for our children. That is why, among the several priorities that we came to Richmond to fulfill, we were eager to pass legislation that restores excellence in education and invests in our school systems across Virginia.
Our budget keeps the promise we made to Virginians: building better schools, safer communities, and a more prosperous future for every Virginian!
This session, House Republicans passed legislation to empower teachers with the support they need to allow them to regain control of their classrooms.
We also advanced legislation that earmarks emergency funds to invest in our students and combat learning loss. Unfortunately, the Democrat-controlled Senate defeated these proposals.
We also passed HB 1526 that expands proven and effective reading support to more students across Virginia. I was pleased to see the legislation receive unanimous approval in both the House and the Senate. In addition, HB 1629 passed to establish a Virginia Parent Data Portal to make student assessments more accessible for parents.
Finally, the House budget that we passed a few weeks ago increases investments in school divisions across the Commonwealth to ensure students and teachers are in the best position to succeed.
Rather than promote a restrictive gun control agenda that punishes responsible gun owners, House Republicans advanced a legislative package this session to deter crime more effectively.
We promoted HB 2360 that would put criminals who commit particularly heinous offenses with a firearm behind bars for longer periods of time.
Meanwhile, we passed legislation in the House that would ensure individuals accused of serious crimes abide by stricter conditions before being allowed out on bail, but Senate Democrats killed these measures.
House Republicans also advanced legislation that narrowly defeated in 2019 that would ensure drug dealers who are responsible for fatal drug overdoses could be charged with felony homicide. Despite bipartisan, Senate Democrats killed this measure in the 2023 session.
Virginia Democrats who cast pro-criminal votes had better be ready to defend them. Because we're going to make them own every single one of them.
Commit a felony with a firearm? Go to jail. For a long time. That's one-way Republicans are committed to safer communities for every Virginian.
If you want criminals to respect the criminal justice system we have here in Virginia, then punishment is required. Virginia democrats are soft on crime and want to point the finger at everyone but themselves. A vote for me is a vote that our conservative principles will be represented to the fullest of my ability. I will always put Virginia and Virginians first, not criminals.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.