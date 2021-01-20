The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This piece has so many different directions, interpretations, and expressions. It is profound it can be used to discover something significant about one’s self. What is it that you hope to discover about yourself? It doesn’t have to be New it can be old such as what’s holding you back or what’s pushing you forward. You decide.....
The Unknown
Still , but rapid
Calm , but angry
Beautiful yet scary
But if you use it you know you’ll make it .
Hidden treasures, beyond measures
Mask to unmask
Seen to be unknown
Colorful yet dim
Bright yet dark
The mystery of it all will have us caught by a shark .
Driven yet stopped
Rushed yet slowed
All the different outcomes no one ever knows .
The widen horizons , the shorten paths
All of which makes someone laugh
To trust or to not
To love or to spite
The unknown should not be feared but approached with good light .
- Felicity Boutte (Bracey, VA)
Instagram:@official.felicity
