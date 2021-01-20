The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

Foreword: This piece has so many different directions, interpretations, and expressions. It is profound it can be used to discover something significant about one’s self. What is it that you hope to discover about yourself? It doesn’t have to be New it can be old such as what’s holding you back or what’s pushing you forward. You decide..... 

The Unknown 

Still , but rapid 

Calm , but angry 

Beautiful yet scary 

But if you use it you know you’ll make it .

Hidden treasures, beyond measures 

Mask to unmask 

Seen to be unknown 

Colorful yet dim

Bright yet dark 

The mystery of it all will have us caught by a shark .

Driven yet stopped 

Rushed yet slowed 

All the different outcomes no one ever knows .

The widen horizons , the shorten paths 

All of which makes someone laugh 

To trust or to not 

To love or to spite 

The unknown should not be feared but approached with good light .

- Felicity Boutte (Bracey, VA)

Instagram:@official.felicity

