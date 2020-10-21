On My Mind: My embarrassment is beginning to show again

Well, if I can get my face from a deep red from embarrassment to back to my normal look, it will be helpful. I will have to admit my two big goofs. The first one was in my first article when I thanked my friend Hal Sharpe of Valentines for the many ledgers on the forming of a limited partnership in 1908 between D. W. Boswell and L. T. Boswell of La Crosse.
Did I ever get that one wrong. It should have read Hab Sharpe of Rt. 1, Brodnax. Then to make matters worse, I again referred to him as Hal in last week's column. I am sincerely sorry, Hab. I guess I can chalk that one up to “old age” or maybe this old memory box of mine is beginning to have a “breakdown.”
So in signing off, this is Joe, of no, it's Jack, that's not right either, maybe Harry, wrong again. They are the names of my three late brothers. However, when I was a young boy, people would momentarily forget my name and they would go through the names of the Nanney boys until they got to Frank.
Before I forget, this is Frank (hey, I got it right) signing off for another week.
And, my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The Annual Methodist Conference was held in Norfolk. Rev. B. E. Hudson was returned to South Hill, Rev. J. L. Kibler was returned to the Methodist Charge, and Rev. W. J. Boyd was sent to the North Mecklenburg Charge.
South Hill High School defeated Warrenton, N. C., 14-0 for its second win in a row. After a scoreless first half, Arthur Rowley scored the first touchdown in the third quarter on a wide sweep around end. James Harvell completed the scoring with a run up the middle in the fourth quarter.
1940 – The South Hill Tobacco Market had its biggest day on record when sales reached 302,104 pounds. The average price was $22.54 per 100 pounds.
The State Highway Department announced tentative allocations of funds of $600,000.00, beginning July 1, 1941, for the widening of U. S. Rt. 1 from Petersburg to the Virginia State Line.
The new Pettus Drug Company opened at the corner of South Mecklenburg Ave. and West Atlantic St. H. M. Pettus will be Manager and Floyd Garland will serve as Pharmacist.
Rev. Ira Austin was returned to the South Hill Methodist Charge. Rev. L. F. Callahan was returned to La Crosse for his fifth year. Rev. R. T. Leonard was returned to Brodnax. Rev. Charles T. Boyd was transferred from Fluvanna to Union Level, and Rev. W. R. Evans was sent to Boydton.
1950 – Tex Ritter, the singing cowboy, was to appear on stage at the Colonial Theatre on Oct. 26 with his new Western Revue.
Robert H. Crews of South Hill announced his appliance store, R. H. Crews & Co., will be located on North Mecklenburg Ave. in the building formerly occupied by the A&P Tea Co. and later Nichols Hardware.
Robert W. Johnson Jr. will assist in the filling of prescriptions in the Pettus Drug Co.
1960 – Mr. A. W. Jeffreys, 71, of South Hill, died Oct. 15. Mr. Jeffreys was associated with the Exchange Warehouse in South Hill. He also served on the South Hill Town Council, 1949-1955.
The South Hill Jaycees' Harvest Festival Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 22. Grand Ole Oprey Stars Clyde Moody, a native of La Crosse, and Homer will serve as Grand Marshals. Page LaVerne Wilmoth was named Miss South Hill and also will be in the parade. Moody replaces Jim Thornton who recently suffered a heart attack.
Rose Creedle was elected President of the Buckhorn 4-H Club.
Kay Malone was elected by the Park View High School student body to serve as its Homecoming Queen.
Rev. and Mrs. Alan W. Compton were appointed Missionaries to Chile by the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board. Rev. Compton was a former Pastor of Bethany Baptist Church, Baskerville.
Park View defeated Blackstone 39-0. Fullback Thomas E. Jones scored four rushing touchdowns for the Dragons.
East End High School defeated West End 35-0, Scoring for the Wolfpack were Harold Huchinson, two touchdowns; William Gregory, two touchdowns; and Orney Sturdivant, one touchdown.
1970 – Army Specialist Five Marvin A. Bragg of Union Level re-enlisted for four more years of service while serving with the 1st Infantry Division near Augsburg, Germany.
Area Conservation winners in the Southside Soil and Water Conservation District were: John Greene, Mecklenburg County; Bennie Claude Gates, Brunswick County and Kermit A. Thompson, Lunenburg County.
William Edward Dugger Jr., a native of Brodnax, received his PhD in Industrial Arts at Ohio State University.
Whitfield Gittman Jr. of Blackridge was chosen for the Office of Vice-President of the Student Virginia Education at Virginia Tech.
1980 – Edwin Tuck became the first Mecklenburg Correctional Officer to receive the Department of Correction Service Award for his heroism in saving the life of a fellow correctional officer as an inmate attempting to escape held a home-made knife to her neck.
Dr. James A. Russell, President of Saint Paul's College for the past ten years, announced he will retire on June 30, 1981.
Mrs. Gay S. Currie took over her duties as the new Director of the Southside Office on Aging.
Sherri Goldsberry was crowned Homecoming Queen at Brunswick Senior High School.
Remona Waller, 18, of Danieltown was selected as Miss Farm Bureau of Brunswick County.
Alvin D. Terry was named the new Manager of the Peebles Department Store in Lawrenceville.
A flea-flicker pass paid off for Brunswick in the final three minutes of its Homecoming game against Smithfield. Quarterback Todd Gillis passed 7 yards to Kevin Mason who lateraled to Terry Crayton who raced down the sideline for the final score in a 27-20 Bulldog win.
1990 – Pansy Ezell of South Hill moved up to be Miss Southside Virginia after last year's winner, Jackie Hite of Clarksville, had to resign after being crowned Miss Peanut Festival.
The Park View FFA Forestry Judging Team won First Place in the Annual Southside Area Senior Division Contest. Team members were David Stewart, Brian Tanner and Ronnie Dunn.
The Park View Middle School FFA Forestry Judging Team won First Place in the Annual Southside Area Junior Division Contest. Team members were George Smelley, Bobby Bowers and Wesley Haskins.
The Park View Young Farmers Forestry Judging Team won First Place in the Annual Southside Young Farmers Contest. Team members were Mark Smith, Paul Platske and Ed Smith. Team coach was E. C. Conner.
2000 – The R. T. Arnold Library will close Oct. 30 in order to process its move into the new building at 110 East Danville St.
Kim Callis took over as the new Finance Director for the Town of South Hill.
2010 – The South Hill Rotary Club was a big winner at the 2010 Rotary International District 7600 Conference with nine awards, including the Most Coveted and Prestigious – the Governor's Cup Award.
Miss Virginia 2010, Caitlin Uze, will highlight the 34th Annual Boydton Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 30.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
