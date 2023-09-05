From the Desk of Senator Ruff: America’s Putin

Over the last couple of decades, Americans have seen news stories about the dictator of Russia. There have been stories of people mysteriously dying on the streets of Moscow and even in London, England. Some have supposedly ‘jumped’ from bridges while others have been poisoned. We always read these stories and say our thanks that we are not citizens of Russia. Things like that could never happen in America. However, the events of the last several years should make every American citizen concerned.
Non-partisan Citizenship
It should make no difference if one leans Democrat or Republican. It should make no difference if one likes or loathes past President Trump. It should make no difference if one voted for or against President Biden.
We have always depended on our justice system being fair and honest. That is the basis of any democracy. Without that, we may as well do away with elections and let our form of government become a dictatorship.
Under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland , the United States Justice Department has given up all semblance of honesty and fairness. The Justice Department had been tainted by the improper activities of Hillary Clinton and the FBI during the Obama years and has been lowered to the sewer in the last three years.
It began with Attorney General Eric Holder’s stunt, ‘fast and furious’, allowing guns to go to criminals. His successor provided cover for Secretary Clinton and her false Russian dossier.
Attorney Merrick Garland went even further. His Justice Department threatening parents for attending school board meetings in opposition to positions that local boards had taken. Likewise, the FBI started circulating the idea that Catholics should be watched as a danger to the country. As well, peaceful demonstrators near abortion clinics have been arrested time and again while pro-life clinics have been bombed and no agents can be found to investigate them.
Biden and Putin
Putin may kill his opponents, but President Biden and his cronies are attempting to eliminate their opposition by using our legal system.
I’m not a lawyer and cannot speak to the issues before the courts, however, I clearly understand the timing is obviously coordinated to damage Trump’s attempt to win another term in the White House. Cases that could have been brought anytime in the last couple of years have now been lined up to keep those cases in the news for the next eighteen months.
The case in New York could have been dealt with years ago. In Washington, Pelosi’s handpicked January 6th Commission could easily have been concluded in months rather than stretched out for almost two years. Likewise, those charges, as questionable as they are, could have been brought a year ago.
The latest is just as silly. In Atlanta, the local prosecutor brought charges not only against Trump but those around him, including his attorneys. Charging them for doing the exact thing that many losing candidates do, claiming they couldn’t have lost. People such as Hillary Clinton and the former candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams.
Meanwhile, the President’s son has been protected from serious charges by delays and plea bargains. Currently unfolding are facts that the President himself may have been involved in illegal activities. Someday soon, all the truth will come out.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
