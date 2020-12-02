The Poets Haven by Oshun the Poet

The Poet Segment:
Love Conquers All Foreword: Love is patient, Love is kind. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.
This is one of my favorite verses from the good book. It can be applied to every area in our lives. The world would be a greater place with a little more love
Original Poem: “Spread Love”I’ve seen a lot in my life I’ve faced many trials and tribulations I’ve failed at many things Love has taught me patience•Love has guided me through pain Love has held my hand in my failures Love accepted my faultsLove has protected me as if it were my savior. When you feel love in your heartSpread love in everything you doIt’s a boomerang almost like karma It will makes its way back to you Spread more love Destroy the hateLove conquers all It’s purpose can never be negate! - Original Poem by Oshun The Poet (LaTesha)
Follow Oshun the Poet on Instagram @oshunthepoet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.