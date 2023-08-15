From the Desk of Senator Ruff: Jack Smith Remembered

Some will remember the name Jack Smith from eight years ago as he served as the prosecutor who tried former Governor Bob McDonnell. In that case, his twisted logic worked on the judge who found McDonnell guilty.
In that case, former attorney generals from both the Democrat Party and Republican Party told the court that what McDonnell did was exactly what every governor in every state does. He had entertained a businessman in the Governor’s mansion and lined up those involved in economic development to meet with the man who wanted to expand an existing Virginia business.
Verdict Overturned
After the judge declared McDonnell guilty, the case was appealed. Eventually, the United States Supreme Court ruled for McDonnell and overturned the judge’s guilty verdict by a vote of 9-0.
The question arose at the time why the charges were even brought. One thought may be the same problem that exists, a Justice Department that has become politicized.
Bob McDonnell had been a popular attorney general and was a popular governor. The rumors started buzzing that he might be a candidate on the national stage. We will never know for sure but consider the situation. President Obama’s attorney general, like the one today, was known for walking a tight rope between what was ethical and what was not. Consider that under his reign, ‘fast and furious’ began encouraging dealers to sell guns illegally with no concern about the lives that might be lost. Their goal was to let murder rates rise to turn the public against gun owners.
With this in the background, the Richmond office of the FBI started nosing around asking questions of legislators. There was never any indication of why they were asking or what they hoped to learn. Months later, half a dozen legislators, me included, were ‘invited’ to appear before a grand jury hearing in Abingdon. After we answered the prosecutors’ questions we were dismissed. There was no explanation of why the wasted time or expense of this waste of taxpayer’s money.
Their next step was for Jack Smith’s team to bring charges against the Deputy Director of the Tobacco Commission. A man so honest he would chase you down the street to return a dime if he saw you drop it. They threatened him so badly that he ran up $23,000 in legal fees. On the morning he was scheduled in court to be arraigned, they called his attorney to say they were dropping the charges against him. No explanation, no apology, they gave him nothing. He was left a proud but broken man as he neared retirement.
The investigation of us and him was in hopes of finding someone to testify against Governor McDonnell. With nothing for us to know about, the prosecution team went after him from a different angle. Without anything of substance to go after, he decided to use questionable evidence and methods to bring McDonnell down.
Smith’s ‘success’ was to bring into question the reputation of two incredibly good men. It should, therefore, surprise no one that President Biden’s Justice Department turned to the Richmond office of the FBI to lead the attack on the Catholic Church.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.
