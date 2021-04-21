Be You to Full by Oshun the Poet

Hey there Beautiful People,
I hope you enjoyed last week’s column. I recently started taking baby steps on my weight loss journey. I’ve tried several times and failed but I realized it was because I wasn’t mentally prepared for the journey, still stuck in old unhealthy habits and pushing myself far beyond my fitness level which left me strained, drained and unmotivated. I say all of that to say this; It is important for you to mentally prepare yourself for any endeavor that you want to be successful in. You have to believe that you’ll succeed and focus on that day then the next. There’s nothing wrong with long term goals but you need to have daily goals and short term goals as well to steer and drive you towards those long term goals which is why I said that I’ve begun taking baby steps to allow myself to work my way up to a higher fitness level while mentally preparing myself and strengthening my body for what’s to come. Consistency is the key to whatever you want to achieve because when you’re dedicated you’re able to become greater over time. Stay true to you. Be You To the fullest!
We are here for you weekly!
