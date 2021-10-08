The Wright Report

Rarely do seasoned politicians slip and say their unpopular opinion out loud. That’s what happened to Terry McAuliffe during the second gubernatorial debate.
When he was pressed about obscene books in school libraries (and his veto of a bill that would have alerted parents when their children would be assigned such material) he said what he really thought.
“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” – Terry McAuliffe
That statement speaks to the fundamental difference between Republicans and Democrats on education.
Democrats like Terry McAuliffe see our children as belonging to the state. They know what’s best for our children, and parents are a nuisance to be avoided.
In his eyes, parents should put their children on the school bus, pay their taxes, and shut up.
We’ve seen shades of this throughout the Northam administration and in school boards in Northern Virginia.
School boards are going out of their way to make it more difficult for parents to offer their input on curricula decisions, and the Board of Education has been producing training materials that talk about how to push back against parents with concerns instead of working with them.
Republicans know that parents have a fundamental right and responsibility to be involved in their children’s education, and that our kids learn best when they have strong parental involvement in their schools.
This concept is so important that the General Assembly wrote it into the Code of Virginia nearly a decade ago.
If we learned anything at all during the pandemic, it’s that parental involvement is key to the success of our children.
At a time when Democrats in Richmond have threatened to eliminate advanced classes and lower standards for critical subjects like math, Terry McAuliffe doesn’t think parents should be able to have any control over what their kids are learning in school.
It’s likely Democrats agree with McAuliffe given they already voted this summer to protect radical, racially divisive curriculum in classrooms.
Do House Democrats agree with Terry McAuliffe, that parents should be seen and not heard when it comes to their children’s education?
NARAL Defund the Police
NARAL (National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Law) made it abundantly clear that they support defunding police.
“We will always support the reproductive justice and racial justice movements. Not just when it's popular in the media or a hashtag is trending. We will continue to do the work to make Virginia a more progressive and equitable place to live for everyone. Join us!”
That puts Virginia Democrats in a tough spot of their own making.
Many if not all of them have put an emphasis on abortion this cycle, looking for anything they can find to energize their base.
But now that pro-abortion credibility from NARAL comes with a price -- the support of an actively anti-police organization.
At least one Democrat has publicly declined the endorsement of NARAL based on their anti-police stance.
