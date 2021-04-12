I seem to always do what's the wrong thing

Well, it was my fault, so I might as well admit to it. As many of you know, or maybe have wondered, yes, I am back to walking with a cane and have been doing so for the last two months or so. Well, last Friday, while unloading my shopping cart, I noticed that one item had fallen out of the bag and was still in the cart. So, I walked back to get that one item and then walked back to the truck, and I was tired and wanted to go home.
Mistake. A BIG Mistake. So what was the big mistake? Well, I will get to that later. First, I was tired and I wanted to get home. No trouble there, and when I got through unloading my truck I just wanted sit back and watch the Masters Golf Tournament. Let's face it, you need to pay attention to what is important.
However, it was Barbara who noticed, and asked, where is your cane? I began to think and a few minutes later, I explained that maybe I left it in the shopping cart. She asked if I was going back to Walmart and ask them if they had found one. No, I replied, it was too busy and I'll wait to another day. Well, as we were driving home from church Sunday, Barbara asked if I wanted to go to Walmart and see if they had found a walking cane.
We did and they did. End of story. Oh, yes, I am still trying to wipe the eggs off my face.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we still find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
x x x x x
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mrs. Edith L. Nanny was re-elected President of the South Hill PTA.
Mr. J. H. Wall of South Hill announced he had sold his mercantile business that he had operated for 25 years and was now connected with the South Side Oil Co. of Petersburg, handling Shell Products in Mecklenburg, Lunenburg and Brunswick counties.
Miss Carrie Winne of South Hill announced she was retiring from business with the North Carolina Salvage Co.
1941 – Mr. W. B. Agnew of Farmville joined Montgomery Drug Company as a druggist.
The B. Y. P. U. of the Brodnax Baptist Church organized on Sunday with Mrs. O. A. Cumbia as Leader.
1951 – The La Crosse Veterans Class in Agriculture won First Place in the forestry judging contest held at Staunton River State Park. The team, composed of Billy Thomason, J. P. Holmes and Ben Malone, will compete in the State Meet in May. Thomason won First Place in the individual scoring.
Mrs. Elsie S. Dalton and Mrs. H. B. Coley were the new managers of the Lincoln Hotel Cafe. It was formerly operated by Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Wall of South Hill.
Gordon Wells accepted a position with Cleaton Motor and Equipment Company in South Hill.
The Charlie Spivak Orchestra will appear at the American Legion Hall on April 24. The featured vocalist will be Miss Pat Collins.
South Hill High School defeated Buckhorn, 13-1, as Bobby Harris hurled a 4-hitter and struck out 8. David Upton went 3-for-4 at the plate.
La Crosse High School scored an unearned run in the bottom oft the ninth inning to defeat South Hill, 6-5. Clyde Smelley got the win while striking out 14 batters.
1961 – Ten members of the Southside Rescue Squad have qualified as Instructors for Red Cross First Aid courses: Clyde Welker, Kerney Peoples, Walter Rochelle, Dean Prost, Randolph Holmes, Jmmy Keith Crowder, Eugene Lewis, Richard Clark, Billy Vaughan and Harold Watson.
The Rev. W. Melvin Maxey, Episcopal Minister for the South Hill, Baskerville and Palmer Springs Churches, resigned his post effective April 15 due to ill health. He had served the three churches for the past 15 months.
1971 – William A. Matthews was of elected Governor of South Hill Moose Lodge.
Vinson Harris, a French teacher at Park View Junior High, was chosen an Outstanding Young Educator by the South Hill Jaycees.
Ervin Friend of South Hill purchased the former T. T. Samford Esso Station at 134 North Mecklenburg Ave. and is now operating as Friend's Esso.
Martha Keedwell of Emporia was crowned Miss Brunswick Academy. Wanda Queen of South Hill was First Runner-Up and Vickie Lewis of Alberta was Second Runner-Up. Betty Nash of Brodnax was chosen Jr. Miss Brunswick Academy.
George J. Robertson of Rt. 2, South Hill was promoted to Airman First Class in the United States Air Force.
The Advertising Department of The Enterprise entered two ads in the Virginia Press Association Competition and both entries won First Place Awards. Harry Nanney won on his color ad on the re-election bid for the U. S. Senate by Harry F. Byrd Jr. Miss Linda Stone and Jack Ogburn combined to win on an ad for the Southside Rescue Squad.
1981 – Connie Dix, 17, was crowned Miss South Hill. Margaret Ann Smith was First Runner-Up and Robin Sadler was Second Runner-Up.
Hazel Harrison was crowned Little Miss South Hill and Mark Warren was crowned Littles Mister South Hill.
Hazel Johnson, who had worked at Community Memorial Hospital since 1954, was honored with a retirement party.
Joseph Fenton, a student at Park View Senior High, won First Place in the State Industrial Electronics Competition.
Dale and Daisy Temple set April 18 for its Grand Opening of Southside General Amusement Center in Brunswick County.
1991 – Ronnie Clark, a resident of La Crosse, was chosen by La Crosse Town Council as the town's newest Police Officer.
Marjorie Samford retired from Parts Service after completing a 31-year career with the company.
First Virginia Bank announced its opening of a new branch office in Bracey on Route 903.
Mrs. Jana Waldrep Yeates of Prince William County was named Woman of the Year. Mrs. Yeates is a native of Boydton.
John Drummond of Alberta celebrated his 100th Birthday on April 8.
Navy Petty Officer Second Class Willard R. Seward of South Hill was selected Sailor of the Quarter for Naval Forces, Korea.
Park View defeated Emporia behind the strong pitching of John Sykes. He struck out 11 batters and gave up just two hits on the mound. Rusty Gordon went 3-for-4 in the 8-0 victory.
2001 – Lewis Stone of South Hill was honored for 50 yeas of service with Garland Drug Company.
Charles W. Wright, local State Farm Insurance Agent, received the National Multiline Sales Award and he National Sales Achievement Award.
William Thompson of Park View hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning in a 11-9 win over Matoaca. Tromaine Moore hit a two run homer in the sixth inning.
The Park View girls defeated Matoaca 11-1 as Stephanie Greene hurled a 3-hitter and struck out 12 batters.
Brunswick's Darius Hargrove was named the Group AA Player of the Year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association. Hargrove averaged 26 points per game.
2011 – Amber Moore was crowned Jr. Miss South Hill 2001. Lilliane Gallina was First Runner-Up; JoBeth Harden was Second Runner-Up; and Amber Crafton was Third Runner-Up.
Gallion Taylor of South Hill was crowned Prom Queen at Kenston Forest School, Blackstone. Craige Turner was Prom King.
Park View defeated Southampton, 5-2. Chris Pennell gave up one run off three hits. Clint Thompson had 2 hits at the plate.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.