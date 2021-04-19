South Hill gardens the place to be on Saturday

This week is an important one for the Garden Club of Virginia, which is holding Historic Garden Week, April 17-24. The big day for South Hill is Saturday, April 24, from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and will feature five South Hill gardens. The overall Chairman is Mrs. Jane Stringer, a resident of Lake Gaston, Bracey, Va., but is a member of the Brunswick Garden Club, sponsor.
There are four gardens in South Hill on display – Carmen and Stuart Taylor, 624 North Mecklenburg Ave.; Sandra and William Kinker, 212 Pennington St.; Roger and Judy Jacquelin, 406 Chaptico Road; Bonnie and Charles Anderson, 1009 Pace Drive; and Dr. Michelle and Scott Edmonds, 937 Chambers St.
In addition, there are two other locations on the Brunswick Garden Week Tour that are within close vicinity to South Hill – MacCallum More Gardens and Museum, in Chase City just 24 miles west of South Hill. And then Fort Christanna in Lawrenceville, 20 minutes east of South Hill.
And, as my usual parting shot for this pandemic in which we find ourselves: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, let us continue to PRAY, every day.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –La Crosse High School announced that Gertrude Pritchett was class Valedictorian and Neale Davis was Salutatorian.
Robert L. Jeffreys announced he was seeking re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates.
Robert B. Brown, Assistant General Manager of East Coast Stages, announced the opening on May 1 of their new bus terminal in South Hill. The company will operate six buses north and six buses south.
Virgil Daniels of Boydton won the University Extension Medal for the top speller.
An old filling station building in Palmer Springs was transferred into an attractive home for the Palmer Springs Woman's Cub.
1941 – Meredith C. Dortch was elected President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
All but one principal of Mecklenburg High Schools were re-appointed by the School Board. They included: Charles H. Morgan, South Hill; G. B. Fleetwood, La Crosse; C. P. Baker, Buckhorn; Byron T. Rees, Chase City; B. F. Walton, Boydton; J. I. Brooks, Clarksville. The reappointment of C. N. Liskey of Palmer Springs was postponed until the next board meeting in order to clarify a legal technicality.
1951 – Mrs. Herbert McAden of South Hill was elected President of the Staunton River District Congress of P.T.A.
Mr. S. E. Cole announced his candidacy for the Buckhorn District. He had served Buckhorn for 28 years.
Mr. C. B. Newel was seeking the Palmer Springs Seat.
Mr. C. H. Moseley was elected President of the South Hill Memorial Park bond-holders.
South Hill High School defeated Clarksville, 4-3. Bobby Harris pitched a 4-hitter and scored the winning run on a single by Dan Upton, who had three hits. Hill hit a two-run homer.
1961 – Earl L Matthews was elected Governor of South Hill Moose Lodge No. 1872.
Samuel B. Land Jr., a senior at Park View High School, won the $4,000 Scholarship awarded by Continental Can Company of Hopewell. Only two such scholarships are available annually, one in Virginia and the other in North Carolina.
James E. Warren of South Hill was re-appointed by the State of Agriculture as Chairman of the Virginia State Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Committee.
Mrs. P. T. White was elected President of the Forest Hill Garden Club for a 2-year term.
Daniel's Market will have its Grand Opening Thursday-Saturday. The new market is operated by C. B. Daniel Jr., with Raymond Brooks as Manager of the meat market.
Ed and Maxine Estes announced they had purchased the Free State Laundermat in South Hill and will operate it as South Hill Laundermat.
Park View defeated Brunswick by a 9-1 score. Ronnie Jones was the winning pitcher.
1971 – Specialist Five Ivan C. Jones of Blackridge completed his 11-1/2-month tour of duty in Phu Bia, Vietnam.
Park View baseball coach Eddie Crowder had it easy as he saw two of his pitchers have outstanding outings. Benny George blanked Greensville 7-0 as he gave up just three hits and struck out 12 batters. Then Billy Marks hurled a 3-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 10-2 win over Nottoway. Against Greensville, Lennie Cleaton, Ronnie Smith and George each had two hits. Against Nottoway, Clyde Thompson was 3-for-3 at the plate, including a triple, and scored three runs. Ronnie Smiley had two hits and drove in three runners.
1981 – Mrs. Maude Daniel will fill in as Acting Director of the Southside Planning District Commission, according to Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney, Executive Committee Chairman. Mrs. Daniel will serve as Acting Director due to the resignation of Morris Wells, who accepted a position as Town Manager of South Hill.
Mrs. Ray D. Mull of Chase City was named Mental Health Chairperson for the up-coming May campaign.
1991 – Charles D. Rudd of Bracey, who recently retired from NASA after 34 years in the Flight Simulator Division where he was an Astronaut Training Officer, gave members of the South Hill Rotary Club an insight into NASA's Space Program.
Brad Bryant, 24-year-old teacher at Park View Middle School, was named this year's Outstanding New Agriculture Teacher in the State.
Cleve Hall was installed as Governor of South Hill Moose Lodge No. 1872.
Joyce House of Palmer Springs was named 1990 “Sales Representative of the Year” for the Triangle District of Charlotte Liberty Insurance Company. Mrs. House also placed Number Two in the entire company.
Park View pitcher John Sykes hurled a 1-hitter as the Dragons defeated Brunswick, 5-2. Chris Toone had three hits for the Dragons.
2001 – Steve Creedle of South Hill was promoted to Financial Services Manager of First Citizens Bank located at 561 Main Street, Alberta.
Mrs. Janine Campbell of South Hill was promoted to Financial Services Manager of First Citizens Bank located at 99 Bank St., Boydton.
BGF Industries of South Hill honored employees with 15 years of more of service. They included Buck Hawkins, 25 years; Ethel Smith, 25; Maxine Jones, 18; Sonny Echols, 17; Philip Just, 17; and Janet Johnson, 15.
Park View managed just three hits, but took advantage of six Bluestone errors to rally for a 9-6 victory. The Dragons got the win in the bottom of the sixth inning when they scored four runs on two walks, one single and three errors.
2011 – Dr. Elton Brown received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Program in honor of the founder of Lions Clubs. Also, Dr. Brown was presented a 40-year Lions membership pin.
Park View scored nine runs in the second inning to gain a 9-3 win over Brunswick. A big hit in the inning came on a bases loaded triple by Charlie Mills.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
