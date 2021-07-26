Here I go again, writing about a long time ago

Wow, I must be feeling old! Well, thankfully, at least I am getting older!
Last week I wrote about Buffalo Springs and 1728. This week I've advanced to 1776. Now, at least, that sounds familiar because it was the founding of the United States of America. It is an historic fact that hardly was the signing of the Declaration of Independence out of the way than the Continental Congress, on July 4, 1776, appointed a committee to design an arms and seal for the United Colonies.
Well, even in those days, Congressmen seemed to have a problem of agreeing with each other. I came across a 1931 article in The Enterprise that expressed the situation. “In spite of the fact that this committee consisted of Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, all men of judgment and distinguished taste, the design they submitted to Congress was discarded and the matter of a seal was dropped for four years.”
Would you believe, unless you were a scholar of that period of time, that in 1780 Congress appointed another committee to reconsider the discarded design of 1776, only to have it discarded again. Finally, in 1782, a third committee was appointed to settle the matter of an official seal. “This committee hired William Barton of Philadelphia and Lancaster, an expert in heraldry, to draw up a new design. Charles Thomson, Secretary of Congress, suggested a few improvements, and from these Barton designed the new Seal of the United States, adopted July 20, 1782.”
But the story goes that it was not quite that simple as it seems another seal was authorized but never acted upon. That date was not given. But, finally, on its adoption, the Constitution and and the establishment of the United States of America, the “Great Seal” was placed in the custody of the Secretary of State, and ever since has been under his guardianship.
The article in the 1931 Enterprise related that on three occasions in our history, it has been necessary to to replace the great seal, as the result of wear. The first replacement was in 1841, when Daniel Webster was Secretary of State. On this occasion the engraver was guilty of a huge blunder in which he replaced the 13 arrows in the eagle's talon to only six arrows.
It remained this way for 43 years. But in 1884, when it was again necessary to engrave a new seal, the error was corrected, but this time the engraver made a slight enlargement to the seal. So, in 1903 the seal was renewed again to the original Barton design. Authorities decided that any change of any kind “Would break the historic continuity of this emblem of our sovereignty.”
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1931 –Mr. J. H. Williams of South Hill announced he was back in the furniture business and in a position to help with all kinds of home furnishings.
The South Hill baseball team defeated Littleton, N. C., 9-4 in a 13 inning thriller of the first game of a double header. In the second game, South Hill defeated Lawrenceville, 4-3.
Katherine Wilber won the Norfolk City Tennis Tournament. This was her second year of tournament play. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. E. Crymes of Opie.
1941 – The South Hill Drive for Scrap Aluminum was very successful with the poundage reaching 1,200 pounds.
Mr. C. V. Montgomery Jr. graduated recently in pharmacy and is now the regular Pharmacist at Montgomery Drug Co. He will also serve as Store Manager.
Dr. L. H. Bracey of South Hill was elected President of the Southside Sportsman Association.
South Hill and Clarksville had an exciting 9-9 tie game that ended after nine innings of play and the daylight fading. Montgomery and Edgar Evans led the hitting for South Hill with two hits each. Jack Rainey and Coleman Allen had timely doubles in the seventh inning to collect an RBI each. “Coon” Nunn led Clarksville, going 4 for 5 at the plate.
1951 – Miss Anne Wall Williams of La Crosse was crowned “Miss South Hill”.
Sergeant Vernon Paulette of South Hill was stationed in Japan and wrote home that he will soon be on the way home.
Jimmy Brooks of South Hill and Jere Frampton of Chase City hooked up in a barn-burner with Chase City scoring in the top of the 9th inning for a 1-0 victory. Frampton gave up seven hits while Brooks gave up eight. Guiden, Red Driscoll and Frampton had two hits each for Clarksville, while Howerton and Holt had two hits each for the South Hill Twins.
Catcher Buddy Smith had a 5 for 5 night at the plate to lead the Twins to a 9-7 win over Chase CityS. Smith had a 2-run homer and 3-run double. Shortstop Jack Stallings had three hits.
1961 – Miss Gerry Thompson, 17, of Clarksville was crowned Miss Southside Connie Mack League. Miss Carolyn Anne Mitchell of Amherst was First Runner-Up.
Mr. N. P. Johnson, a tobacco grower of Bracey, was named Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Planning Commission.
Robert Sam Northington Jr. joined the Sales Force of South Hill Motor Co.
1971 – Scottie Stores, a health and beauty aid store with a pharmacy opened in South Hill in the Mecklenburg Shopping Center. Charles Green Jr. was Head Pharmacist.
United States Air Force Captain Patricia O. Hite of Nelson, arrived for duty at Rhein-Maine Air Force Base, Germany. Capt. Hite was a Flight Nurse with the 58th Aerospace Evacuation Squadron.
United States Airman First Class Eddie W. Jones of South Hill was serving at Uben Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand. He was an aircraft engine mechanic.
Bunny Tanner of Brodnax was named Manager of the new Ace Auto Parts Store in South Hill.
Jerry Sparkman, of the South Hill Dixie Youth All-Stars, helped the South Hill team win the Dixie Youth Championship with a 2-out, 3-run homer in the 9th inning for a 3-0 victory over Brunswick.
1981 – American Legion Post 79 of South Hill received five Awards at the State American Legion Convention held in Norfolk. District awards went to Ms. Glenda Motley, American Legion Auxiliary Lady of the Year; the District Trophy for Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation. And Ms. Courtney Alford was sworn in as 5th District President.
The Rev. James E. Burns began his duties as the new Pastor of the Brodnax United Methodist Church.
Marine Private First Class Gene B. Royster of Rt. 2, Clarksville, was promoted to his present rank while serving with the First Tracked Vehicle Battalion on Okinawa.
Richmond H. Dugger Jr. of Brodnax was re-elected Chairman of the Brunswick County School Board.
Perry Motors Dealership opened in Lawrenceville at 108 North Hicks St.
1991 – Master Trooper Clarence Edward Shearin of South Hill ended his 34-year career in his home town. His retirement was effective July 1.
Jody Turner was installed as Fire Chief of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Joseph Thompson was re-elected Chairman of the Brunswick County School Board. He will begin his sixth year in office.
A Grand Opening was held by McDonald's of Lawrenceville in the Brunswick Square Shopping Center.
2001 – Helen B. Hill was named Superintendent of the Mecklenburg County School System on an interim basis following the resignation of Mrs. Rebecca Perry.
Larry S. Farmer, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, resigned his position with the Mecklenburg County School System.
Danny Fox was promoted to Chief Deputy of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department. He had been on the force for 20 years.
Professional basketball player Bryant Stith talked to students participating in the National Youth Sports Program held at Saint Paul's College. He encouraged the youth to concentrate on academics as well as athletics.
2011 – Christian Rickers, Lunenburg County Treasurer, was appointed Chairman of the Public Relations Committee to the Treasurer's Association of Virginia.
Lawrenceville Brick, Inc. was sold to Redland Brick Company, a division of Ohio-based Belden Brick Company.
