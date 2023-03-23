The Mecklenburg County High School varsity softball team split a pair of games against Randolph-Henry HS during the first week of the regular season.
After falling 8-6 to the Lady Statesmen in the program opener last Tuesday on an extremely cold and blustery day, Mecklenburg righted the ship at home on Thursday by topping the Lady Statesmen by an 8-2 score.
“We are starting to get into a groove,” said Mecklenburg Coach Jamie King.
The Lady Phoenix got its offense going in the second inning when Tori Powell singled and Jordyn Maclin followed with an RBI triple.
After Avery Evans reached on an error and Carrington Sasser singled, Alex Love ripped an inside-the-park homerun to give Mecklenburg a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Phoenix added two more runs in the fourth when Ashlyn Wilbourne singled, Love ripped a RBI triple and Danasia Sturdivant reached on an error to score Love.
Jackson reached on a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning and scored on an RBI single by Wilbourne while Sasser singled and scored in the sixth inning.
Love, Jackson and Sasser led the Lady Phoenix with two hits apiece in the contest while Amelia Whittington earned the win in the circle.
Mecklenburg rallied late in the season opener against RH last Tuesday, scoring three runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to close the final margin to 8-6.
Love led the Lady Phoenix with two hits in the contest while Brooke Conwell, Cassidy Newcomb, Tori Powell, Wilbourne, Paige Springer, Sasser and Skyla King added one hit apiece.
Sasser scored two runs for Mecklenburg in the game while Powell, Whittington, Springer and King scored one run apiece, respectively.
JV’s Capture a Pair
The Mecklenburg County JV softball team captured a 16-15 thriller at home in their first ever contest last Tuesday night in very cold and windy conditions.
The Baby Phoenix escaped in the top of the seventh inning with a 15-15 tie preserved by an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play turned by shortstop Jordyn Maclin, second baseman Aubree Wilbourne and first baseman Taylor Davidson. With the game on the line, Kennedy Poole drew a one-out walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a Wilbourne grounder and scored the winning run on a single by Aliza Hatcher.
Hatcher was the winning pitcher over six innings of work, allowing 12 hits to the hot-hitting Statesmen to go along with three strikeouts and two walks.
Poole and Wilbourne scored four runs apiece on three and four hits, respectively, while Hatcher had four RBI on two hits and catcher Hannah Parsons added three RBI on two hits, including a home run. Maclin went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI and center fielder Kensley Neal went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
The Baby Phoenix topped Randolph-Henry 15-5 in six innings on Thursday to improve to 2-0 on the campaign.
Peyton Ellis earned the win on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing five hits and five runs, none of them earned. Hatcher pitched the final two innings and gave up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
Mecklenburg broke the game open with a two-out, eight-run rally in the top of the third inning.
Hatcher went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI while catcher Ariana Tolliver batted 3-for-4 with four RBI. Davidson went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, scoring two runs and adding three RBI.
Ellis helped herself with two hits and three runs, right fielder Kaylin Seamans had two hits, two runs and two RBI and Neal finished with two hits, two RBI, two sacrifice bunts and a run.
