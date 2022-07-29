Mecklenburg 15u Goes 1-2 in Dixie World Series

The Mecklenburg Heat 15u All-Stars dropped their first two games in the Dixie Baseball 15u World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana last week but ended the trip with a 11-4 victory over the host Sterlington team on Thursday in their final game of pool play.
Trailing 2-1 after three innings, the local team broke the game wide open with 10 runs in the fourth inning to seal the victory highlighted by a grand slam homerun by Meshari Greenly.
Nick Denney picked up the win on the mound for Mecklenburg and had a hit and scored a run.
Lucas Crutchfield and Jake Smiley had two hits and scored a run while Maddox Sasser and Xander Pulley had a hit and scored a run.
Aden Kaleel had two hits and scored two runs while Greenly had the grand slam and scored two runs.
Mecklenburg fell to Pottsboro, Texas 14-2 in its second game of the day last Wednesday afternoon, scoring its only two runs in the third inning when Denney singled and Smiley doubled and scored.
Crutchfield, Sasser, Colin Icenhour, Denney and Smiley had hits for the local team in the contest.
The local team ran into a hot pitcher in their series opener, falling to Midland, South Carolina by a 12-0 score.
Midland scored three runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth.
Mecklenburg had only two hits in the game as Kaleel singed in the second and Sasser doubled in the fourth inning.
Team members for Mecklenburg were Lucas Crutchfield, Jake Smiley, Maddox Sasser, Adam Jones, Nick Denney, Aden Kaleel, Meshari Greenly, Xander Pulley, Jayce Parrish and Collin Icenhour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.