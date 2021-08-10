OLYMPIC GOLD!!!

Former Park View High School standout and Brodnax native Keldon Johnson poses with his gold medal after Team USA topped France 87-82 on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Even though Johnson did not play in the gold medal game, he received a huge shutout from teammate Draymond Green for his contributions to the team. “We got a young 21-year old they said shouldn’t be here,” Green said. “And he brought more energy than anybody. That is what we needed.” Keldon, who will begin his third season with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA this fall, is the son of Chris and Rochelle Johnson of Brodnax. (Team USA photo)
