The Park View High School varsity baseball team cruised past Greensville HS 26-1 on Monday afternoon in Emporia in a Tri-Rivers District contest to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Four pitchers combined on a 1-hitter for the Dragons as Tyler Turman pitched two scoreless innings with six strikeouts to earn the win. Ashton Jackson threw one inning and allowed one earned run on one hit with one strikeout and three walks.
Lane Kinker and Nathan Smith each pitched one scoreless inning apiece. Kinker struck out one while allowing one walk and Smith struck out two.
The Dragons scored one run in the first, six in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth and fifth innings to pick up the slaughter rule victory.
Justin Clary went 3 for 3 at the plate with five runs scored and 4 RBI while Turman went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and 6 RBI. Alex Townsend went 3 for 5 with 4 RBI in the game while Smith had two hits and scored three runs. Jaxton Shook, Adam Piercy and Christian Puryear also had one hit apiece in the game. Puryear scored four runs in the contest while Piercy scored three and Jackson scored two.
PV Girls, 19-8
The Park View varsity softball team completed a season-sweep of Greensville HS with a 19-8 win in Emporia on Monday afternoon to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Kaylee Coker continued her hot start to the season going 3 for 5 with three runs scored and 5 RBI. She also hit her second homerun of the season.
Jordyn Jackson also had a big game going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and 4 RBI and hit her first homer of the season. Tori Powell went 2 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored and 3 RBI while Erin Bailey went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and 2 RBI. Avery Evans had a hit and a RBI in the game while Danasia Sturdivant had a hit and scored two runs and Hannah Powell had a hit and scored a run. Alex Love and Elizabeth Powell also scored runs in the victory.
Lizzie Wesson earned the win on the mound for the Lady Dragons, tossing five innings and allowing two hits while striking out three and walking seven.
The Lady Dragons led 5-3 going to the fourth inning when they exploded for 11 runs on the way to the lopsided victory.
