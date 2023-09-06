Middle School Roundup; MMS Tops Halifax, 20-14

The Mecklenburg Middle School football team got the season off to a great start by earning a hard-fought 20-14 win over Halifax Middle School last Tuesday evening at Phoenix Stadium.
Trailing 14-12 going into the final stanza, Chris Baskerville, Jr., scored on a 22-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and then quarterback Daraje Meredith hit Howard Horton with a 2-point conversion pass for the final margin.
“I think we improved a lot from the scrimmage (the week before,)” MMS coach Bruce Cliborne said. “We executed early in the game. All in all, I think we played well.”
MMS got off to a fast start in the contest when Horton scored on a 65-yard touchdown run at the 6:17 mark of the first quarter for a quick 6-0 lead.
Halifax answered on the ensuing kickoff when Keshaun Brandon returned it 78-yards for a touchdown to knot the score at six.
Baskerville scored his first touchdown of the night at the 2:28 mark of the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run to give the Phoenix a 12-6 lead.
Halifax took over deep in MMS territory late in the second quarter and the Lions completed an 11-yard touchdown pass and added a 2-point conversion run for a 14-12 lead.
MMS got a 35-yard pass completion from Raymaun Lancaster to Tonyje Davis late in the quarter for another scoring chance but Horton’s run was stopped at the 2-yard line as the halftime clock sounded with Halifax clinging to a 14-12 lead.
Golf Team Splits
The MMS golf team split a pair of matches on the links last week.
The Phoenix fell 161-170 to Halifax on Thursday.
“We had a great week playing two great golf programs to finish with a split on the week,” said MMS golf coach Nick Carter. “I am super proud of this team as we keep improving our team score heading towards the end of the season. With a win next week, we will secure first place in the regular season of our conference.”
Case Jones led MMS against Halifax with a 37 while Jack Billings tallied a 42, Carter Brankley shot a 45, Braydon Shriver 46, Carson Davidson 51, Tyler Harris 56 and Ella George, 63.
MMS topped Central 176-179 last Tuesday. Jones and Shriver led the Phoenix with a 41 while Brankley shot a 45, Billings 49, Davidson 56, Harris 59 and George, 69.
