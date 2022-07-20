The South Hill All-Stars fought to the end but fell 13-4 to Brookneal in the championship round of the Virginia Dixie Youth state D2 O-Zone tournament at Parker Park.
Brookneal went undefeated in the five-team field to secure a World Series bid while South Hill finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.
Brookneal scored one run in the first inning of the title game and added another in the second to open up a 2-0 lead.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning when Kam Phillips and Drake Newton drew walks and Ta’mon Mayo singled scoring both baserunners. Jeter Jones reached on an error later in the inning to plate Mayo for a 3-2 lead.
Brookneal broke the game open with six runs in the third inning and then added two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
South Hill scored its final run in the fifth inning when Tyler Harris reached on an error and scored on a sac bunt by Kale Daniel.
Blaze Durham got the start on the mound for South Hill while Everette Wray and Davion Crenshaw pitched in relief.
Mayo went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead South Hill offensively.
Tengan Geppart and Brody Terry led Brookneal by scoring three runs apiece in the victory while Corbin Mason earned the win on the mound.
SH, 11-2
South Hill blasted Amherst 11-2 in an elimination game last Tuesday night.
The local team scored four runs in the first inning, four in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Mayo had two hits including a 2-run homer in the third inning and finished with 3 RBI and two runs scored while Tyler Harris went 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Kale Daniel went 1 for 3 and scored two runs while Phillips went 1 for 2 and scored two runs with a RBI. Ayden Newell recorded 2 RBI and scored a run in the win for South Hill while Wray had a hit, a RBI and scored a run and Austin Graham added a hit and a RBI.
Newton and Durham also scored runs in the victory.
Durham earned the win on the mound while Wray and Newell pitched in relief.
