‘88 PV Baseball Team Advanced to Regional Finals

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 45 in the series.)
Coming off of a Southside District tournament title the season before in Coach Kenny Orr’s final season, the Park View High School baseball team under first-year Coach Michael Greene, advanced all the way to the Group AA, Region I championship game in 1988 after posting wins over Poquoson and Northampton in the playoffs.
Senior pitcher Bill Moore went a perfect 8-0 on the mound that season and won both games in the playoffs.
Moore was an All-Southside District First Team pitcher and recorded 66 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.75. He batted cleanup for Park View and hit .333 on the season and scored 19 runs.
Dragons’ catcher Alfie Butts, shortstop Timmy Kallam and third baseman Mark Crocker were also named to the All-District first team.
Sophomore outfielder Gary Sasser was named to the second team as was senior outfielder Stuart Ferguson.
Butts led the Dragons with a .452 average and committed only four errors at catcher. He hit two homeruns and recorded 15 RBI.
Kallam batted .360 and scored 27 runs with 26 stolen bases, 26 walks and one homerun.
Crocker batted .276 and finished second on the team with 16 RBI. He had a great defensive campaign and committed only four errors.
Ferguson batted .289 with 13 RBI while Sasser hit .318 with two homeruns and led the team with 17 RBI.
After starting the season 2-5 against some strong non-district competition, Park View turned the season around with six straight wins. The team ended up batting .271 on the campaign.
The Dragons (12-9) ended the season as the Southside District and Region I runner-up.
Below is a recap of Park View’s two big wins in the 1988 regional playoffs.
PV, 3-2
The Dragons got off to a great start in the first inning against Poquoson in a regional quarterfinal contest when Kallam led off with a single to right centerfield and Sasser followed with a ground rule double that bounced over the centerfield fence to put runners on first and second. Third baseman Mark Crocker walked to load the bases and Moore singled to drive in two runs for an early 2-0 lead.
The Poquoson coach quickly switched pitchers bringing in 6-6 Melvin Hornsby, who struck out the side, but not before Crocker scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Hornsby kept the Park View bats quiet the rest of the way, striking out 14 in the game.
Moore was also outstanding for the Dragons, scattering six hits while striking out six in earning the complete game victory.
The Islanders scored one run in the fourth inning and did not threaten again until the last inning.
A one-out single and a ground-rule double put runners at second and third for Poquoson. The Islanders scored one run on a wild pitch but Moore settled down to record a strikeout and get a fly out to Sasser to preserve the victory and advance Park View to the regional semifinals.
PV, 14-4
Trailing 4-3 at Northampton in the seventh inning, Park View exploded for 11 runs on the way to a 14-4 win in a Region I semifinal contest.
Moore picked up the win on the hill for Park View after tossing six strong innings.
The Dragons got off to a good start in the contest when Moore walked and Butts singled. Junior Brad Harrell followed with a single to score both baserunners for a 2-0 lead.
Harrell recorded his third RBI of the game in the fourth inning with a double to score Chris Clark for a 3-0 lead.
Northampton tied the score in the fourth inning with the aid of a two-run homer but Moore recorded four strikeouts over the next two innings to keep the Yellow Jackets at bay.
In the seventh, Park View rapped out seven hits and took advantage of numerous passed balls to plate 11 runs in the frame.
Northampton scored one run off of reliever Timmy Kallam in the bottom of the inning but Park View advanced with the lopsided victory.
After seven hours on the road for the game at Northampton, Park View had to turn around the next day and make the long trip to York for the Region I title game.
The Dragons could never get the bats going in a 10-0 defeat.
A single by Ferguson in the third inning accounted for Park View’s only hit on the day.
Park View committed a season-high nine errors in the contest which also hurt the local team’s cause.
Kallam and Ferguson combined to allow only six hits on the day while striking out three.
