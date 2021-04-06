Dr. D Sports: PV T-shirt Fundraiser

The Park View High School baseball team is currently hosting a Dragons’ baseball t-shirt fundraiser sale. Short sleeve shirts are $25 and long sleeve shirts are $30.
All shirts are made of Dri-Fit material.
Sizes 3X or larger are an additional $4.
Shirts can be ordered online at https://form.jotform.com/210823655860154. The cutoff date is April 11.
For additional information, contact Park View Assistant Baseball Coach Holden Sykes at hsykes@mcpsweb.org
MLB Picks
It is hard to believe that the Major League baseball season is here but the new campaign kicked off on Thursday across the country.
After last year’s shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB is planning to play a full 162-game schedule this year although the virus is still a major concern as the opening series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was cancelled due to positive test results within the Nationals organization.
The Los Angeles Dodgers captured their first World Series title in 32 years over the Tampa Bay Rays last fall and enter the season as one of the favorites although there are a number of serious contenders.
As I do each season, I make my annual predictions in the memory of former Mecklenburg County sportswriter Bob Hart who was a diehard baseball fan and a good friend.
As a Braves fan, I have extremely high hopes after Atlanta came up just one game short of a World Series appearance back in the fall.
Atlanta has a talented offense led by reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman and young standouts Ronald Acuna, Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson.
The rotation also improved in the offseason with the addition of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly.
The National League Championship series could be a war between the Braves and Dodgers but I have a feeling that Atlanta brings the lumber and captures that series in seven games to earn a Fall Classic appearance.
The American League playoffs will also be hard-fought but I think the Yankees will get by the Chicago White Sox in six games to make it the World Series.
As always, anything can happen in October but I think the Yankees will get enough offensive firepower from their sluggers to eke out a series win in seven games over the Braves.
My predictions:
AL East: Yankees, Blue Jays, Rays, Red Sox, Orioles
AL Central: White Sox, Indians, Twins, Royals, Tigers
AL West: Astros, Angels, A’s Mariners, Rangers
NL East: Braves, Mets, Nationals, Phillies, Marlins
NL Central: Cardinals, Cubs, Brewers, Reds, Pirates
NL West: Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
NLCS: Braves over Dodgers
World Series: Yankees over Braves in 7
