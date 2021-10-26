The Park View High School varsity volleyball team captured four wins on the court last week to improve to 11-5 overall and 11-3 in the Tri-Rivers District.
The Lady Dragons were scheduled to play on the road at Windsor HS on Monday night in their regular season finale. With a win, Park View would travel for a second straight night to play at Windsor in a district tournament semifinal contest on Tuesday. With a loss, Park View would play at Southampton HS on Tuesday in a semifinal contest. The tournament championship game is scheduled for Wednesday night at the highest seed.
The Lady Dragons came into this past week ranked fourth in the 3A regional standings and will open the regional playoffs at home early next week.
Park View opened play last week with a big 3-0 non-district win over Colonial Heights HS on Senior Night when the Lady Dragons honored Kaylie Coker, Deaona Watkins, Ahmyah Hicks and Kaylee Newman.
Park View captured all three games against Colonial Heights by the scores of 25-23, 26-24 and 25-19.
Coler led the Lady Dragons with 12 kills and five aces while Watkins totaled eight kills and two aces and Tori Powell added three aces and three kills. Paige Springer tallied three aces and a kill in the victory while Ahmyah Hicks, Alex Love, who also had two aces, and Hannah Powell all added one kill apiece.
The Lady Dragons welcomed Brunswick HS to South Hill last Tuesday night and swept three straight games by the scores of 25-0, 25-12 and 25-4. A highlight of the match was Deaona Watkins who scored all 25 points on serve in the first game.
Watkins finished with 10 aces and two kills on the night while Coker tallied five aces and three kills. Carrington Sasser recorded seven aces in the win while Springer totaled four aces and two kills while T. Powell added four kills and two aces. Avery Evans finished with two kills while Love had two aces and Hicks added one.
Park View topped Surry County 3-0 last Wednesday night, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-10, 25-7 and 25-5.
Springer recorded a season-high 20 aces in the match while Coker added eight kills and T. Powell tallied seven aces and one kill. Hicks finished with four aces while Watkins totaled three kills and two aces, Hannah Powell tallied two aces and Evans and Sasser added one apiece.
The Lady Dragons ended the week by picking up a 3-0 win over Greensville on Thursday, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-11.
Watkins led Park View with 13 kills and eight aces while Coker totaled 10 aces and nine kills. Springer finished with three aces and one kill while T. Powell tallied two aces and two kills and Sasser added two aces. H. Powell recorded one ace and one kill and Evans added one ace.
PVJV’s, 2-0
The Park View JV’s topped Greensville 2-0 on the road Thursday night, capturing the two games by the scores of 25-8 and 25-18. The win improved the Baby Dragons to 5-3 on the season.
Kaylin Alexander led the Park View JV’s with seven aces and one kill while Meredith Graham recorded five aces and three kills and Grace Walsh added four kills. Abby Crowder finished with two aces and two kills while Camille Parker totaled two aces and Peyton Ellis added one.
