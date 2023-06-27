The South Hill All-Stars overcame a tough loss in the series opener to top Halifax 11-9 on Sunday afternoon to stay alive in the Dixie Youth District 2 Coach Pitch Division I tournament.
With the two teams tied at one win apiece, the winner of Game 3 scheduled to be played on Monday evening will capture the title.
South Hill got off to a good start in the contest as Mason Garnet, Carter Lafoon and Taylor Smith all scored to knot the score at three in the first inning.
Halifax added one run in the top of the third but South Hill rallied with four runs as Jeb Perkinson, Smith, Carson Boyd and Owen Puryear scored for a 7-4 lead.
South Hill added four more runs in the fourth as Lafoon, Perkinson, Reed Crisman and Boyd scored.
Smith and Puryear led South Hill with three hits apiece in the victory while Garnett, Lafoon, Perkinson, Crisman and Zach Boyd added two apiece. Jax Harris also had a hit in the game.
South Hill dropped a tough 9-6 decision to Halifax in the first game of the series.
Halifax jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the second inning but South Hill fought back with three runs in the third to close the gap to two runs but could not score over the last three innings.
Garnett, Lafoon, Perkinson, Boyd and Puryear all had two hits apiece in the contest for South Hill while Zach Jones, Jeff Durham, Boyd, Crisman and Smith added one hit apiece.
Lafoon scored twice in the game while Garnett, Perkinson, Boyd and Puryear added one apiece.
Brunswick, 13-2
The Brunswick All-Stars captured their opener 13-2 over Emporia in the District 2 Coach Pitch Division II tournament in South Boston on Sunday.
Brunswick scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth.
Ja’Khi Walton scored three runs in the victory while Darien Easter, Mi’Kael Smith and Caleb Petty scored two runs and Khalil Gregory, Ty’King McMillan, Jace Warren and Emory Auuala scored one run apiece.
Brunswick was scheduled to play Clarksville on Monday, weather permitting.
