Mecklenburg BR 16-18 Stars Capture Area 3 Crown

The Mecklenburg Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old All-Stars shook off a 2-1 loss on Friday night to capture a pair of games on Saturday against Nottoway in the Best of Three series for the Babe Ruth Area 3 crown.
The title earns Mecklenburg a date in the Virginia Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old state tournament that will be played in Lawrenceville.
Mecklenburg will open state play against Augusta on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Brunswick High School in a first round contest. The host Brunswick team will entertain Manassas in the nightcap at 7 p.m.
Mecklenburg topped Nottoway 10-4 in the third and deciding game of the district series on Saturday afternoon.
Cody Hoffer got the start on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out four and walking four. Fred Tucker pitched three innings, allowing one unearned run on no hits while striking out two and walking one.
Mecklenburg took a 4-3 lead to the third inning where they scored two runs and then added four in the sixth.
Jaylan Gordon went 3 for 4 in the game for Mecklenburg with two runs scored while Ashton Jackson and Russell Webb added two hits, an RBI, and scored a run.
Tae Thomas recorded a hit, drove in a run and scored twice for Mecklenburg while Hunter Word had a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run in the victory.
Adam Jones and Jaiden Phillips had a hit and scored a run while Jon Lewis Temple recorded a hit and Ayden Kaleel scored a run.
Mecklenburg topped Nottoway 7-5 in the second game of the series on Saturday as Tucker singled to drive in Jackson and Phillips in the seventh inning for the deciding runs.
Word got the start for Mecklenburg and tossed six innings allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one. Hoffer pitched one inning of relief to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out one.
Thomas and Jackson led Mecklenburg with two hits apiece while Temple added four steals on the day. Hoffer, Webb, Tucker and Word had one hit apiece while Hoffer and Phillips scored two runs apiece.
The local team dropped a 2-1 decision to Nottoway in the series opener on Friday night.
Phillips got the start and threw five innings, allowing two hits and only one run while striking out 11. Jake Brame came on to pitch one inning, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out one.
Webb, Hoffer, Tucker and Jackson all had one hit apiece for Mecklenburg.
