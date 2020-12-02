(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 36 in the series.)
Former Park View High School football and basketball standout Kevin “K.J.” Jones caught the attention of the Dragons’ coaching staff before he ever stepped foot on campus as a freshman.
“My cousin and I used to ride our bikes to the school to lift in the weight room,” he said. “That’s always been my attitude. I wanted to show them my competitive spirit and that I wanted to be out there.”
The competitive fire that was lit at a young age for Jones is something that made him one of the most talented athletes to ever wear the green and white.
His massive hits from the linebacker position could usually be heard from one end of Dragon Field to the other. After a stellar career for the Dragons, Jones would go on to play for four years at Saint Augustine’s College and was named to the 2006 Daktronics and Associated Press Division II All-American teams.
Jones played varsity football and basketball all four years at Park View.
A talented forward on the basketball team, Jones was a monster at linebacker on defense and also a 1,000 yard rusher at tailback in his junior year after playing fullback his first two seasons.
Jones led the Dragons to a 7-3 record that season as the team just missed out by 7/10th of a point in making it to the regional playoffs.
Jones rushed for 130 yards with a touchdown in the Dragons’ 14-6 win over Greensville HS in a key game to end the regular season.
“That game meant a lot to me,” said Jones, “to go down there and beat Greensville.”
He finished the season with 1,068 yards rushing on 168 carries with 20 touchdowns while recording 87 tackles with 27 assists to earn All-District honors.
In basketball, Jones was an All-District selection while averaging 12 points per game and 9 rebounds per game that season.
He said the game that meant the most to him on the hardwood was a Park View win over Brunswick in the Daily Herald Holiday Classic semifinals.
“It was special just to be able to beat Brunswick,” he said. “I loved Coach Reekes; he understood me.”
Jones’ senior year was marred by a knee injury that occurred while lifting weights.
He scored four touchdowns in the Dragons first game against Magna Vista but then reinjured the knee after taking a hit in a contest against Central of Lunenburg.
With just a few offers on the table following his senior year, former Dragons’ assistant coach Willie Edwards took Jones to Hargrove Military Academy for a workout.
“The liked me but only had partial scholarships left,” he said.
Jones didn’t want the school to be a financial liability for his family so he returned home and attended Southside Virginia Community College for two years and played basketball.
Another former Park View athletic standout Jamethro Rogers reached out to Jones and took him to Saint. Augustine’s for a workout when the college reinstated its football program. On the day he visited, Jones was nursing a dislocated shoulder he sustained in a semi-pro game in South Boston.
Despite the injury, Saint Augustine’s called back and offered him a scholarship.
“And the rest is history,” Jones said.
He came in as a tailback but the Saint Augustine’s head coach asked him if he would consider moving to linebacker.
“I knew I could do either,” Jones said. “I think I was better there and I wanted to help the team.”
Jones led the Falcons in tackles twice. He totaled 36 solo tackles and 50 assists in 2003 and then led the country in tackles in 2006 with 58 solo and 62 assists for a 120 total.
His career-high was 21 tackles in a game against Carson Newman on September 16, 2006 which is still a school record today. He totaled 363 for his career which was also a school record at the time.
Jones was named to the All-CIAA rookie team in 2003 and was a first team All-CIAA selection in 2006 when he was also named the CIAA defensive player of the year.
That was also the year that Jones was named to the Daktronics and Associated Press Division II All-American teams.
Jones graduated from St. Augustine’s on Mother’s Day in 2007 and went to rookie camp with the Washington Redskins the following Monday.
“That was my Mother’s Day gift to my Mom,” he said with a laugh.
Jones played so well at the camp that he was invited back for OTA’s.
Some of his teammates with the Redskins included London Fletcher, Clinton Portis and Sean Taylor. Jones roomed with first round pick Laron Landry.
His defensive coordinator in Washington was Greg Williams who has always been known for complicated blitz schemes.
Jones had moved from outside linebacker to middle linebacker during his senior year at Saint Augustine’s and that was the position with the Redskins he was being considered for. “”I wasn’t good with all of the play calling,” he said.
Despite his relative inexperience at the position, Jones made it all the way to the final cut before being released.
“I beat out guys from schools like Oklahoma just to make it that far,” he said.
Jones said one thing that really hurt him was there were so many things he didn’t know about the business of professional football, like hiring an agent before the draft.
“I was around so many great athletes but no one ever set me down and talked to me,” he said. “Those type of things made me want to get into coaching and give back and share the small things that so many don’t know.”
Jones was also hampered because at 220 pounds, he was considered small for a NFL linebacker.
“My biggest attribute was my speed form sideline to sideline,” he said.
Jones was invited for a workout with the Pittsburg Steelers a few weeks later but they featured a 3-4 defense and he was not a good fit because of his size.
“I ended up playing arena football for the Maryland Maniacs,” he said. “But I wasn’t making enough to stay away from my family.”
Jones returned home and started mentoring young athletes before returning to Saint Augustine’s as an assistant football coach on Michael Costa’s staff in 2012.
He spent six seasons there before leaving in 2018.
“I loved coaching but the school was having some financial problems,” he said.
Jones said when he watches film from his high school days now, he sees something different.
“When I looked back at some of the tape of me playing in high school from a coach’s perspective, I noticed there were times I wasn’t going as hard as I should have,” he said. “I understood why some coaches didn’t offer me. Coach Andre Waters (who was known as one of the NFL’s hardest hitting defenders) was my defensive coordinator when I got to Saint Aug’s. He used to tell me that I was one of the best athletes he ever coached but I was so undisciplined. When I got to the next level, I understood what he was saying.”
Jones said if he had played at a Division 1 program or had more guidance to help prepare him for a professional career, perhaps things would have turned out differently but he is not looking backwards.
“I had a great career,” he said.
Jones said he thankful for the support he received from his family.
“My father is a great grandfather and role model for my boys,” he said. “My mother is such a strong woman to hold down a household during trying times in our lives. I have the best brother I could ask for and my sister has always been there for me.”
Jones is currently working as a counselor at the Whitaker School in Butner, N.C.
He has three sons (11, 5 and 2) and says all three enjoy sports just like he did and he looks forward to supporting them on their journey.
“They love sports,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.