The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team finished second in a Piedmont District match at Tuscora Golf Course last Tuesday afternoon.
The Phoenix were credited with a 5-1 record on the day as all seven district teams were in action.
“Our team has been working really hard in practice and it showed,” said Mecklenburg County Coach David Allgood. “Last year we had a score of 350 and we went down to a 333 this year. I think the team playing these courses last year will help our scores improve every week because of our experience playing them last year.”
Halifax finished in first in the match with a 324 total led by Lukas Newton who shot a 76.
Mecklenburg finished with a 333 total. Cameron Shriver led the Phoenix with an 80 while Gage Jones shot 82, Jackson Allgood 83 and Taylor Seamans, 88.
Other Mecklenburg golfers competing included Slate George who shot a 98 and Eli Walker who fired a 109.
Magna Vista finished third with a 345 total while Tunstall was fourth with a 364 score.
MMS Falls 188-184
The Mecklenburg Middle School team fought hard but fell 184-188 to Powhatan last week.
Case Jones paced MMS with a 44 while Carter Brankley shot a 46, Braydon Shriver carded a 47 and Carson Davidson shot a 51.
Tyler Harris finished with a 52 for MMS while Jack Billings shot a 54 and Ella George finished with a 63.
“They are hard workers at practice every day trying to get better so they are a blessing to coach,” said MMS coach Nick Carter.
