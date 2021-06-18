PV falls 7-1 at Southampton

The third time did not prove to be the charm as the sixth-seeded Park View High School varsity baseball team saw its season come to an end after falling 7-1 at third-seeded Southampton HS on Monday afternoon in a 3A regional quarterfinal contest.
The Southampton victory was the third this season over the Dragons as the Indians also won both contests in Tri-Rivers District play.
The win improved Southampton to 9-3 overall while Park View saw its season come to an end with a 7-6 record in Coach Matt Shearin’s first year as head coach.
Southampton scored two runs in the first, one in the second, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Park View HS freshman Jake Brame, up from the JV team, got the start and threw five strong innings allowing two earned runs on eight hits while recording two strikeouts with one walk.
“He threw really well as a freshman in that spot,” Coach Shearin said. “It was a 3-1 game and we had runners at second and third but we just couldn’t get that big hit we needed. We also had a few key errors in pivotal innings.”
Lane Kinker, Nathan Smith and Alex Townsend all saw mound time in the sixth inning for the Dragons as Smith and Townsend each struck out one batter apiece.
Park View scored its lone run in the third inning when Adam Piercy reached on an error, Tyler Turman singled and Alex Townsend followed with a RBI single.
Townsend went 2 for 2 in the game with a RBI and a walk while Piercy, Turman and Kinker added one hit apiece.
Tomlin picked up the win for Southampton, throwing four innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out five and walking three.
Coach Shearin said for such an unusual year coming off of the missed season due to COVID-19 and with no off-season work, he thought his team performed well.
“I was pleased with the way the seniors set the tone for (the younger players) and the way we fought,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.