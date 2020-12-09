Dr D Sports: Big ACC Games Ahead

There will be no shortage of big games ahead for a number of ACC football and basketball teams.
Clemson’s 45-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday earns them a date in the ACC championship game on December 19 in Charlotte against undefeated Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish topped the Tigers at home 47-40 in overtime on November 7 but Clemson played without the services of quarterback Trevor Lawrence who missed two games due to a positive COVID-19 test.
It is likely Notre Dame still gets into the 4-team playoff for the national championship even with a loss to Clemson in the ACC title game but the Tigers are in a must-win situation.
The annual Commonwealth Cup will be on the line in Blacksburg on Saturday when the University of Virginia travels to tangle with Virginia Tech.
The Cavaliers broke the Hokies 15-game winning streak in the series last year with a 39-30 win in Charlottesville.
UVA (5-4) comes into the game on a four-game winning streak after topping Boston College 43-32 at home on Saturday while Tech (4-6) comes into the contest on a four-game losing streak after the loss to Clemson.
The ACC men’s basketball teams also have some big games ahead this week especially in the annual ACC-Big 10 Challenge.
The UVA men’s team has not looked in sync to start the season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Cavaliers slipped past Kent State 71-64 in overtime on Friday night but will need to play much better to have a chance against Michigan State on Wednesday night in Charlottesville. Coach Tom Izzo has seemingly had Virginia’s number in the past and the Spartans are coming off of a 75-69 win over Duke in Durham last Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils meanwhile were looking to bounce back last night (Tuesday) when they played host to No. 5 Illinois in another key ACC-Big 10 Challenge matchup.
The University of North Carolina meanwhile was also hoping to bounce back against No. 3 Iowa on Tuesday night in another big contest. UNC fell 69-67 to Texas last Wednesday night in the Maui Invitational title game that was played in Asheville, NC.
List Continues to Grow
The number of VHSL schools opting out of playing winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.
Local schools Park View, Bluestone and Brunswick have all opted out of winter sports as have Buckingham, Lunenburg, Greensville, Nottoway, Prince Edward, Randolph-Henry, Southampton, Surry and Sussex-Central.
As of December 2, a total of 37 schools across the state have announced they would not be participating in winter sports. The list includes Alexandria County, Henrico County, Williamsburg-James City, Westmoreland and Richmond City.
