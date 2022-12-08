Phoenix Fall at LCA

The Mecklenburg County varsity boys’ basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Liberty Christian Academy team on the road in Lynchburg on Thursday evening and fell by a 67-24 score.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 1-1 on the season.
LCA jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and outscored Mecklenburg 20-5 in the second quarter to take a commanding 40-11 lead to the halftime break.
Tomar Logan connected on a pair of treys in the first half to lead the Phoenix while Derrion Brooks scored three points.
LCA outscored Mecklenburg 17-4 in the third quarter and 10-9 with a running clock in the final stanza.
Asher Hildebrand led LCA with 14 points while Landon Eyzel scored 11.
Logan led Mecklenburg with 10 points.
The Phoenix will travel to George Washington-Danville HS on Friday night for their Piedmont District opener.
LCA…………..20 20 17 10 – 67
Mecklenburg…..6 5 4 9 – 24
LCA – Duff 2, Sweeney 7, Eyzell 11, Hilderbrand 14, Damon 9, Wood 7, Hartless 7, Jenkins 2, Elder 8.
Mecklenburg – T. Logan 10, Ross 4, Brooks 3, Alexander 2, S. Logan 2, Degree 2, Jeffers 1.
LCJV’s, 54-19
The Mecklenburg JV boys’ team fell 54-19 at Liberty Christian on Thursday night to fall to 1-1 on the season.
Bronson Ross led the Baby Phoenix with six points in the contest.
LCJV….23 12 9 10 - 54
MJV…....3 4 6 6 – 19
Mecklenburg JV’s – Harris 4, Ross 6, Simmons 2, Bragg 1, Goode 2, Wood 2, Perry 2.
