Phoenix Drop a Pair to RH

There is no doubt that the parents and fans that came out will always remember the first game in Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball history as the winds were whipping 20-25 miles per hour with a windchill near the freezing mark when the Phoenix took the diamond for the first time in a regular season contest last Tuesday afternoon in Baskerville.
Randolph-Henry HS did not prove to be good visitors as the Statesmen jumped out to an early 6-2 lead and cruised to an 18-8 victory on the extremely cold and blustery day.
Cody Hoffer got the start on the mound for Mecklenburg while Taylor Seamans, Jake Brame, Russell Webb, and Jaxton Shook also saw mound time in the miserable conditions.
Matthew Lynch and Webb led Mecklenburg with two hits apiece in the game while Maddox Sasser, Adam Jones and Jaxton Shook recorded one hit apiece.
Sasser and Webb scored two runs in the game to pace the Phoenix while Kwondrey Coleman, Jones, Hoffer and Lynch added one apiece.
The Phoenix traveled to Randolph-Henry for their second contest of the season on Thursday and played better but still fell by a 4-1 margin.
Junior Powell went the distance on the mound for the Statesmen, allowing seven hits while striking out 11.
Shook pitched well in the loss for Mecklenburg, allowing four earned runs on seven hits over five innings while striking out six. Jake Brame pitched one inning and struck out three.
The Statesmen scored one run in the first inning and then added three in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh when Jerry Cypress reached out a base hit and scored.
Jones went 3 for 3 at the plate in the contest for Mecklenburg and recorded the only RBI while Lynch, Lucas Crutchfield and Cypress added one hit apiece.
The Phoenix were scheduled to entertain Central of Lunenburg on Tuesday and will welcome Dinwiddie to Baskerville on Friday afternoon for a 5 p.m. contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.