The South Hill Angels put up a valiant fight but fell to Lunenburg 12-0 in the championship game of the Dixie Softball District 1 Angels softball tournament in Blackstone last Monday night.
It was a great showing for the local team after going 2-2 and advancing to the title game with both losses coming against Lunenburg.
Lunenburg’s pitcher, Zhe, was in total control in the championship game and did not allow a hit while only walking two in the win.
South Hill advanced to the title game by beating Prince Edward/Farmville 17-10 behind five strong innings from pitcher Brooklyn Taylor.
South Hill lost a 10-0 decision to Lunenburg in its second game of the tournament as Zhe was very good on the mound allowing no hits and only two walks. The contest did not start until 11:30 p.m. last Saturday evening which made for a very late night.
South Hill captured its tournament opener by topping Nottoway by a 15-10 score.
Taylor pitched the first four innings for South Hill and then reentered later in the fifth to finish it off.
“All of Nottoway’s runs were from walks or passed balls,” said South Hill Manager Joe Howerton. “(We) did not allow a hit on the four or five balls that were put in play.”
