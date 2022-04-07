Lady Dragons Cruise Past Greensville

The Park View High School varsity softball team improved to 2-0 in Tri-Rivers District play by dispatching Greensville HS 15-4 last Tuesday afternoon in Emporia.
Park View scored 11 runs in the top of the first on the way to the lopsided victory and added one run in the second, one in the fourth, and two in the fifth.
Greensville scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Tori Powell went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored in the game for the Lady Dragons while Ashlyn Lewis went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and two runs scored and Jordyn Jackson went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Alex Love had a hit and scored three runs with 2 RBI while Carrington Sasser had a hit and scored one run in the game.
Kaylee Coker and Avery Evans scored a run and added one RBI apiece while Danasia Sturidvant, Avery Evans, Paige Springer and Jordyn Macklin all scored a run in the victory.
Powell earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and four runs while striking out one and walking six.
Bluestone, 14-9
The Lady Dragons dropped a 14-9 decision to cross-country rival Bluestone HS last Wednesday afternoon in Skipwith.
The loss dropped Park View to 2-3 on the season.
Park View jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Powell doubled and scored on a RBI single by Jackson.
Bluestone answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, five in the second, one in the third and three in the fourth to open up a 12-1 lead.
The Lady Dragons fought back by scoring four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to close the deficit to 12-9 but Bluestone added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
Springer went 2 for 4 for Park View in the game with 3 RBI while Love went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a RBI. Coker went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Powell scored three runs with a hit.
Julie King led Bluestone going 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and two runs scored while Amelia Whittington drove in three runs and Ashlyn Wilbourne scored three runs.
Ruby Hite picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Barons allowing just one earned run over five innings with four strikeouts.
CH, 10-0
The Lady Dragons fell 10-0 at Colonial Heights HS on a windy and cold afternoon last Monday.
The Lady Colonials rapped out six hits and took advantage of six Park View errors in the contest while the Colonial Heights pitcher held the Lady Dragons to only two hits in the five-inning contest.
Sasser’s single in the second inning and Coker’s single in the third accounted for Park View’s only hits in the game.
Powell took the loss on the mound, giving up five earned runs on five hits over 4.1 innings while striking out three. Love pitched 0.1 inning, allowing two unearned runs on one hit.
