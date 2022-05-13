PV Kickers Fall

The Park View High School boys’ soccer team suffered its first Tri-Rivers District loss of the season last week after dropping a 4-2 decision at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 10-2-1 overall and 10-1 in the district while ARGS improved to 12-1 overall and 11-0 in the district.
“We were beaten by a very good team and they deserved the victory more than us,” said Park View coach Pepe Pacheco. “Now we will work hard so (Friday) when we have the opportunity to play them again, we can win and tie for first place in the district.”
The Dragons had road contests scheduled at Greensville HS on Monday and at Surry on Tuesday before welcoming ARGS on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.