SH Falls to Nottoway in Title Game

The South Hill Darlings finished as the Dixie Softball District 1 runner-up after falling 15-3 to Nottoway in Lawrenceville on Monday night. Pictured on the front row from left are Paschal Satterwhite, Ali Hren, Charlee Thompson, Nora Adams, Sissy-Jaelyn Thomas and Ava Fox. On the second row from left are Eden Talley, Emaline Clary, Collins Foster, Malia Hite, Makenzie Toone and Imani Bell. On the back row are coaches Kendall Foster, Head Coach Mason Talley, Kendall Foster and William Thompson. (Dennis Smith)

The South Hill Darlings put up a valiant fight but fell 15-3 to Nottoway in the championship game of the Dixie Softball District 1 tournament in Lawrenceville on Monday night.

The win completed a 4-0 run by Nottoway through the tournament while South Hill finished with a 3-2 record with both losses coming against Nottoway.

Nottoway got off to a great start in the game, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

South Hill got on the scoreboard in the top of the second when Eden Talley reached on an infield single and scored to cut the lead to 6-1.

Nottoway responded with six more runs in the bottom of the second to take a 12-1 lead.

South Hill held Nottoway scoreless in the bottom of the third and tried to rally in the top of the fourth when Ava Fox reached on an infield single and scored on a hit by Charlee Thompson. A triple by Malia Hite scored Thompson to cut the lead to 12-3 but Hite was tagged out trying to score on the play. Nora Adams and Talley reached on hits with two outs but Nottoway got a ground out to the pitcher to get out of the inning.

Nottoway scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the contest and earn a bid to the state tournament.