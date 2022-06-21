SH Falls to Nottoway in Title Game

The South Hill Darlings put up a valiant fight but fell 15-3 to Nottoway in the championship game of the Dixie Softball District 1 tournament in Lawrenceville on Monday night.
The win completed a 4-0 run by Nottoway through the tournament while South Hill finished with a 3-2 record with both losses coming against Nottoway.
Nottoway got off to a great start in the game, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the top of the second when Eden Talley reached on an infield single and scored to cut the lead to 6-1.
Nottoway responded with six more runs in the bottom of the second to take a 12-1 lead.
South Hill held Nottoway scoreless in the bottom of the third and tried to rally in the top of the fourth when Ava Fox reached on an infield single and scored on a hit by Charlee Thompson. A triple by Malia Hite scored Thompson to cut the lead to 12-3 but Hite was tagged out trying to score on the play. Nora Adams and Talley reached on hits with two outs but Nottoway got a ground out to the pitcher to get out of the inning.
Nottoway scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the contest and earn a bid to the state tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.