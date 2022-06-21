SH Falls to Nottoway in Title Game

The South Hill Darlings finished as the Dixie Softball District 1 runner-up after falling 15-3 to Nottoway in Lawrenceville on Monday night. Pictured on the front row from left are Paschal Satterwhite, Ali Hren, Charlee Thompson, Nora Adams, Sissy-Jaelyn Thomas and Ava Fox. On the second row from left are Eden Talley, Emaline Clary, Collins Foster, Malia Hite, Makenzie Toone and Imani Bell. On the back row are coaches Kendall Foster, Head Coach Mason Talley, Kendall Foster and William Thompson. (Dennis Smith)