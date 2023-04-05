The Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball team earned the first victory in program history on Friday night, topping visiting Bassett HS 7-1 in a Piedmont District contest on a rainy evening in Baskerville.
“We finally just tied it all together,” said Phoenix head coach Todd Seate. “We had been working hard on correcting some of the mental mistakes we had made over the past few games. I also think the kids had been pressing too hard. Hopefully, we can build off of this.”
The win improved Mecklenburg to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in the district.
The Phoenix got a great outing from starting pitcher Cody Hoffer who went 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out nine and walking four. Tae Thomas came on in the bottom of the seventh and recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Bassett got on the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the second inning but Mecklenburg quickly answered when Jaxton Shook walked and scored on an RBI single by Adam Jones.
The Phoenix took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Jake Brame walked and scored when Matthew Lynch reached on an error. A double by Meshari Greenly scored Lynch for a 3-1 lead. Russell Webb followed with an RBI single later in the inning to score Kwondrey Coleman. Hoffer scored another run in the inning on a passed ball and Brame added an RBI single to score Webb for a 7-1 lead.
Hoffer went 3 for the 4 at the plate in the contest while Webb, Brame, Jones and Greenly added one hit apiece. Webb recorded 2 RBI in the victory while Brame, Jones and Greenly added one apiece.
Mecklenburg fell 11-1 at Halifax County in six innings last Wednesday night.
Halifax jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the fourth inning. Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard with one run in the top of the fifth and the Comets ended the contest with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Hoffer went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Phoenix while Lynch, Webb, Maddox Sasser and Brame added one hit apiece. Lynch scored the lone run in the game.
Brame, Xander Pulley and Webb all pitched in the contest.
The Phoenix fell 14-4 at Tunstall HS in its district opener on the road last Monday night.
Tunstall jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second inning and added one run in the third, three in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Mecklenburg scored one run in the top of the first, two in the third, and one in the fourth.
Brame with 2 for 3 with an RBI in the contest for the Phoenix while Taylor Seamans and Hoffer recorded a hit, scored a run and added an RBI. Lynch and Jones also added hits in the contest while Greenly and Webb scored runs.
Shook, Seamans and Sasser all saw mound time in the game.
JV’s Earn First Win
The Mecklenburg JV baseball team (1-5) earned its first win of the season in its district opener with a 4-2 victory over Tunstall last Monday afternoon.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Baby Phoenix scored one run in the second and three in the third.
Evan Hoffer, Xander Pulley, Jake Smiley and Dalton Whittington all had one hit and scored a run while Jayce Parrish and Austin Wilkerson added one hit apiece.
Pulley pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Aston Moseley tossed four innings allowing one hit while striking out four.
The Baby Phoenix could not keep the momentum going after falling 7-4 at Bassett on Friday evening.
Landon Kidd went 2 for 4 to lead the Baby Phoenix at the plate while Hoffer, Pulley, Whittington, Austin Burton and Caleb Hutton added one hit apiece.
Hoffer scored twice in the contest while Pulley and Wilkerson scored one run apiece. Gage Jones and Whittington each added 1 RBI apiece.
Burton, Whittington, Pulley and Jones all saw mound time in the contest.
