The Park View High School varsity baseball team opened last week with a dominating win over Franklin HS on Senior Night but dropped a pair of contests to end the week, including a 10-5 loss at Southampton HS on Thursday.
The defeat dropped the Dragons to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the district.
Southampton got off to a quick start on Thursday afternoon, scoring two runs in the second inning and five in the third to open up a 7-0 lead.
Park View got the bats going in the fourth inning when Adam Piercy led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a RBI groundout by Tyler Turman. After Alex Townsend reached on a dropped third strike, Ashton Jackson followed with a single. Jaxton Shook then reached on an error to plate Townsend. A single by Christian Puryear scored Jackson to cut the Indians lead to 7-4.
Southampton added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to open up a 9-4 lead.
The Dragons scored one run in the top of the fifth when Piercy reached on an error and scored on a RBI double by Townsend.
Southampton added one run in the bottom of the sixth to complete the scoring.
Turman went the distance on the mound for Park View, allowing four earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking two. The Dragons committed six errors in the contest which led to six unearned runs.
Piercy, Turman, Townsend, Jackson, Shook and Puryear all had one hit apiece for Park View in the game.
RH, 17-1
The Dragons fell behind 7-0 in the first inning and suffered a 17-1 slaughter rule loss at Randolph-Henry HS in a non-district contest last Wednesday evening.
Park View scored its lone run in the top of the second when Shook singled and scored on a RBI double by Justin Clary.
The Statesmen added nine runs in the bottom of the second and another in the fourth to complete the scoring.
Lane Kinker, Clary, Turman, Townsend, Jackson, Piercy, Shook and Puryear all had one hit apiece for the Dragons in the game.
Shook took the loss on the mound.
PV, 30-3
The Dragons made sure Senior Night would be a special one as they scored 17 runs in the first inning on their way to a commanding 30-3 win over a very young and inexperienced Franklin HS team.
Park View honored its six senior players prior to the start of play and all played a crucial role in the lopsided victory.
Adam Piercy went 5 for 6 in the game with 4 RBI and three runs scored while Justin Clary went 4 for 5 with 2 RBI and five runs scored. Alex Townsend went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and three runs scored while Luke Richey went 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and three runs scored. Nathan Smith went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and two runs scored while Josh Boyd drew three walks, scored three runs and added 2 RBI.
Puryear also went 2 for 2 with 3 RBI and two runs scored while Jackson went 1 for 2 with 3 RBI and three runs scored. Kinker also added a hit, a RBI, and scored a run while Tamarion Thomas drove in a pair of runs and scored twice.
Townsend, Jackson, Shook and Kinker all tossed one inning apiece on the mound with Townsend, Jackson and Kinker striking out three batters and Shook striking out two.
