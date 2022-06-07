The second-seeded Park View High School varsity softball team fell behind early but rallied late and brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh before ultimately falling 6-2 to seventh-seeded York HS last Tuesday evening in a Class 3, Group A quarterfinal contest in South Hill.
The loss came in the final contest in school history for the Lady Dragons and completed a 14-7 campaign while the Lady Falcons improved to 9-9 on the season and advanced to a regional semifinal contest against Tabb HS.
“I feel like we had a great season,” said Park View coach Dean Crutchfield. “From all of the uncertainties of the early season to a No. 2 seed in the region. Each player stepped up and filled their role. We lost to a good team in our final game. I’m proud of the way the girls competed until the last out.”
York jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on two singles.
The visitors scored two runs in the fourth inning on three singles and a walk for a 3-0 lead.
York added two more runs in the fifth inning on two errors and a double to open up a 5-0 lead.
Park View came to life against a good pitcher in York’s Sarah Witt in the bottom of the sixth when Jordyn Jackson walked and Ashlyn Lewis followed with a double. A single by pitcher Alex Love got the Lady Dragons on the scoreboard and Avery Evans followed with an RBI single to cut the York lead to 5-2.
The Lady Falcons added another run in the top of the seventh on three singles and a passed ball to take a 6-2 lead.
Park View did not quit however and loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh when Jordyn Maclin, Tori Powell and Lewis all drew walks against a York relief pitcher to bring the tying run to the plate. Love made solid contact on her swing but the ball stayed in the air just long enough for the centerfielder to make the grab for the final out.
Love and Evans led Park View with one hit and one RBI apiece while Paige Springer, Carrington Sasser, Lewis and Jordyn Maclin added one hit apiece.
Love went the distance on the mound for the Lady Dragons, striking out one and walking two while allowing nine hits and three earned runs.
All-District Honors
Park View outfielders Kaylee Coker and Alex Love, third baseman Jordyn Jackson and first baseman Ashlyn Lewis were all named to the Tri-Rivers District first team.
Catcher Paige Springer, second baseman Carrington Sasser and pitcher Alex Love were named to the second team while Tori Powell and Avery Evans were second team at-large selections.
Emily Fowler of Windsor was selected as player of the year while Sherry Asburn of Windsor was named coach of the year.
