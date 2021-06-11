PVJV’s fall 5-0 in Finale

The Park View junior varsity baseball team wrapped up its campaign with a 5-0 loss on the road at Windsor HS in a Tri-Rivers District contest last Tuesday afternoon.
Baby Dragons’ pitcher Jake Brame pitched well for the local team, striking out 10 while allowing only four hits.
“He was definitely good enough to win but we did not hit and we made three errors with two outs and men on base,” said Park View JV Coach Sam Sullivan. “That is just how it goes sometimes.”
Sullivan said he and Coach Todd Sykes were pleased with the development that the young team showed and that they were able to finish over .500 with a 5-4-1 record.
“I think the kids did phenomenal,” Sullivan said. “It was fun and disappointing at times, but we were surprised and amazed more than anything. They overachieved and learned a little I think, that in itself is a success in my opinion.”
