(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 63 in the series.)
There is certainly no story more tragic in the history of Park View High School athletics than the sudden death of Jamond Salley, a talented junior lineman and captain on the Dragons’ varsity football team, who suffered a medical emergency during a Tri-Rivers District game against Brunswick High School in Lawrenceville on October 17. 2014, and passed away later that evening at VCU Community Memorial Hospital.
The sudden loss of such a strong and promising young man led to deep mourning and sorrow throughout the community.
"Jamond was a strong student in both academics and as an athlete," Mecklenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. James Thornton said in a statement following the tragedy. "Members of his family, friends, and teachers have all shared one common trait of Jamond; He was very respectful. He was a student with a big heart and a smile that would instantly capture your attention."
After his death, classmates at Park View honored Salley's memory by decorating his locker and hanging memorial posters throughout the school.
The loss was especially difficult for the athletes and coaches on the Park View football team.
“The kids were devastated,” Park View Football Coach Kelvin Hutcheson said. “We had to go through a grieving process.”
The Park View homecoming football game scheduled for the following week after the Brunswick game was delayed several days to allow team members and coaches to mourn and attend the funeral service. The Dragons’ players asked to continue the season and dedicate it in Salley’s memory.
At homecoming, Surry and Park View players huddled together before the game and had prayer and observed a moment of silence in Salley’s memory.
The team also wore a #55 decal on their uniform and his number #55 was spray painted on the field. At halftime, Salley’s family and the family of Gianluca Gallina, a standout goalie on the Park View soccer team who died in a tragic motor vehicle crash two months earlier, lit a cauldron in the memory of their beloved children.
Coach Hutcheson said he did not know how the Park View football team would respond coming back for the 2015 season.
“The kids came out with a purpose and were on a mission,” he said,
The biggest tribute of all for Salley would happen on what would have been his Senior Night on November 6, 2015 when the Dragons’ scored 55 points in a 55-8 victory over visiting Windsor HS.
It was something the Park View players thought would be the ultimate tribute for their beloved teammate and friend; to score 55 points to honor the special young man who wore jersey No. 55.
So when Park View had the chance, they made it happen.
Trevor Williams took a handoff on Park View’s final offensive possession of the game and could have taken the ball into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game but he stepped out of bounds at the 1-yard line, setting up Dragons’ kicker Allen Tucker for a 21-yard field goal which he booted through the uprights to give Park View 55 points as the Dragons players and coaches pointed to the heavens to honor one of their own.
“It was special,” Coach Hutcheson said. “It felt like he was there with us.”
Hutcheson said he will forever be grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community and from high-school coaches and teams from across the state that reached out following the tragedy.
“We truly appreciated everyone that reached out to us,” he said. “We received cards and emails from people all across the state. As a program we were only able to get through it by the grace of God.”
Hutcheson said that Salley’s memory will remain with the Park View players and coaches forever.
“He was the kind of player and teammate that you wanted,” Hutcheson said. “He was a great person and the hardest worker on the team. He would do anything he could for the team. He had a service spirit.”
Park View Principal Page Kindley said in 2014 that Salley’s spirit and memory will live on forever in the hearts of the Dragons’ family.
“The legacy that Jamond left is one that will forever remain in the hearts of everyone in the Park View High community.”
