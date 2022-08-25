Bulldogs Looking to Be in the Mix

The Brunswick High School varsity football team was a strong squad last season but several long layoffs due to COVID-19 hurt the program in some key games and they finished with a 5-3 record and a first-round loss to Poquoson in the 2A regional playoffs.
While several key players from that team graduated, Coach Darrell Owens returns a veteran line and some skilled playmakers that have a ton of promise entering the new campaign.
Owens said the Bulldogs have about 40 players in camp but are not fielding a junior varsity team this season.
“We’ve got a good mix of players from ninth grade through seniors,” he said. “We have a few preseason injuries that has slowed the process for those players but I think once we get healthy, we will be okay.”
The Bulldogs return all of their lineman from last season but one.
Brunswick is looking for a big campaign from junior defensive end and tackle JaMari Anderson (6-5, 225) who is long and athletic. All-District linemen Tyquan House and Joshua Maitland return to the fold as does JeTavion Hicks who was injured last season but will provide some power on the defensive side of the ball at end and tackle.
Lanardre Anderson (6-2, 210), a senior linebacker, also returns as does Jakel Edmonds, an All-State track performer, who will play safety and wide receiver.
Owens said team speed will be the strength of the Bulldogs with several track standouts filling key roles.
“We will need to capitalize on our team speed,” he said. “We want to be able to move the ball in between the tackles. I think our defense will be our strength early and we hope our offense will come along.”
Junior Jayden Tucker (5-8, 140) will handle the quarterback duties this season after serving as a backup last year and he will also play cornerback on defense.
“He has a good sports IQ,” said Owens. “He is mentally tough and can throw it.”
In the backfield, Zyear Puryear (5-8, 155), who had the most carries for the Bulldogs last season, returns and is looking for a big campaign.
“He gets those tough yards,” said Owens.
Senior Aaron Moore who played at receiver last year and was a standout on defense is one of the Bulldogs best all-around players as is state track champion Leonie Bentley who was an All-District cornerback and will be a key at wideout on offense.
Owens said he looks for Southampton HS to be the favorite in the Tri-Rivers District while he expects Greensville, Sussex-Central and Surry to also be fighting for upper echelon spots.
“We should be in the mix if we can stay healthy,” he said.
After playing Mecklenburg County in the season opener on Friday night, Brunswick will face John Marshall, Central of Lunenburg and Rappahannock before opening district play on September 23 at Surry.
“I think we will be battle tested going into the district campaign,” he said.
Jeremy Wynn returns to Coach Owens staff this season after several seasons away. Xavier Burke will serve as Defensive Coordinator this year for Brunswick while Darren Owens will assist his father as offensive coordinator. The other assistant coaches this season are Marcus Smith, Craig Jones, Daniel Wilkins, Shanika Morgan, Darrick Summiel, Pharrise Berry and Quintin Williams.
Owens said he expects a tough battle from the new Mecklenburg County HS in the season opener on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Lawrenceville.
“I know they have size,” he said. “Coach Hutcheson has brought in an All-Star staff. I expect the stadium will be packed and the atmosphere will be fun.”
