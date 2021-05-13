JV Lady Vikes Win a Thriller

The Brunswick Academy junior varsity softball team earned a thrilling come-from-behind 13-12 win over Chaloner last week.
After a tough start to the game with tons of defensive miscues, the girls tightened it up late and came back to win in dramatic fashion.
Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the seventh with two outs is when the BA bats came alive. The Lady Vikes strung together a walk by Kendall Jones with several clutch hits by Jayden Baker, Emily King, Aubrey Corum and Riley Griffin and a triple by Olivia Evans to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
BA played solid defense in the final inning retiring three of the four batters. The bottom of the eighth found the Lady Vikings with yet another two-out rally when Bayne Carroll singled and Emily King doubled to drive in the winning run.
Olivia Evans pitched all eight innings and had a good outing on the mound for the Lady Vikings.
