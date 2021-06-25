The South Hill Belles beat Lunenburg in two straight games to capture the Dixie Softball District 1 title over the weekend in Kenbridge.
The championship earns South Hill a bid to the Virginia Belles State Tournament that will start on July 9 in Dinwiddie.
South Hill went right to work on Saturday afternoon scoring five runs in the first inning on the way to a 15-10 victory. Ainsley Simmons Jones and Morgan Hinton led off the inning with walks and Abby Clary followed with a double down the third base line. A single by Kaylin Alexander and a double by Makayla Lafoon gave South Hill a big early lead.
Lunenburg got on the scoreboard by scoring two runs in the second inning,
South Hill scored five runs in the top of the third as Clary led off the frame with a deep solo homerun.
Alexander followed with a single and Lafoon and Cat Edwards both doubled before Hannah Parson ripped a triple. A single by Chelsea Simon gave South Hill a 10-2 lead.
South Hill added three more runs in the top of the fourth when Hinton hit a homerun and Clary followed with a double. Singles by Alexander, Edwards and Simon expanded the South Hill lead to 13-2.
Lunenburg responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and then added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
South Hill scored its final two runs in the top of the seventh on singles by Parsons and Mariya Duncan and a double by Emilee Haislip.
Clary, Lafoon and Alexander led South Hill with three hits apiece in the game while Mckenzie Evans, Parsons, Edwards and Duncan added two apiece and Hinton and Haislip had one apiece.
Clary, Hinton and Alexander handled the pitching duties in the win for South Hill.
SH, 17-0
Kaylin Alexander, a younger sister of local and national softball superstar Odicci Alexander, was sensational in the circle in Friday night’s 17-0 victory over Lunenburg.
She recorded eight straight strikeouts at one point in the contest and finished with a total of 10 in the game while allowing only three hits and two walks.
South Hill scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third, and three in the fourth.
Morgan Hinton had two hits and scored three runs for South Hill while Abby Clary and Kaylin Alexander had two hits and scored two runs apiece. Makyla Lafoon had two hits and scored one run while Hannah Parsons had one hit and scored two runs. Chelsea Simon, Mckenzie Evans and Cat Edwards had one hit and scored one run apiece. Emilee Haislip and Ainsley Simmons Jones each scored a run in the win.
