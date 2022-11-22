Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ basketball coach Danny Watkins admits there are a lot of unknowns going into the first season of play for the Phoenix but his players are hard at work in preparation for the new campaign.
“The kids are working and they are listening,” he said. “They have been working hard but we still have a long way to go.”
Watkins said there are a lot of questions surrounding the first season in the Piedmont District as the only foe that previous teams at Park View and Bluestone routinely played was neighboring Halifax County. The rest of the teams in the district are somewhat of an unknown and something the Phoenix will look to learn more about over the first half of the season.
“I honestly don’t know a lot about any of them,” Watkins said. “I’m in the blind.”
Watkins said he has been pleased with how well the kids have gelled together during the pre-season.
“They are playing together,” he said. “I’m pleased with that. We are going to be young but I love the fact that they are young and also pretty good.”
Over 50 players came out for tryouts. Watkins trimmed his roster to 18 and still plans to make one more cut.
The Phoenix have been hampered early in the season as a number of players have missed practice time due to the flu
“If we can get through this wave of the flu, I think we will be okay,” he said.
Some of the players expected to play key roles for the Phoenix this season include guards Tomar Logan and Kratavion Thomas as well as freshman Alvian Lewis who has turned heads during practice.
Watkins said the Phoenix will look to play an up-tempo style of basketball.
“We are going to get up and down the floor,” he said.
Watkins said some of the keys early in the season will be taking care of the ball and playing solid defense.
“We are having to teach man defense,” he said, “and I am trying to be patient. One of the main things I want to build is a culture of defense and playing hard every night. The wins will come but we have to demonstrate teamwork, play together, play hard and play smart.”
Watkins will be assisted by Waverly Jackson and George Lancaster will coach the junior varsity team.
“I love our JV group,” Watkins said. “They have some size and we have some good players.”
Watkins said one of the goals for the first season is to finish in the upper half of the district standings.
“We want to be moving in the right direction,” he said. “We will keep grinding until we get there.”
The Phoenix will complete its pre-season by playing at Brunswick HS in a VHSL Benefit Game on Saturday with the JV teams squaring off at 3:30 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
Mecklenburg will open its regular season at home against Nottoway HS on Monday before traveling to Dan River HS on Tuesday and Liberty Christian on Thursday.
