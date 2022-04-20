The Park View High School varsity baseball team fell behind 7-0 in the second inning and dropped a 13-3 decision to visiting Southampton HS in five innings at home on Thursday afternoon.
The loss coupled with a 12-11 defeat at Surry HS last Monday dropped the Dragons to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-Rivers District.
The visiting Indians took advantage of four Park View errors over the first two innings to plate four runs in the first inning and three in the second for a big early lead.
Southampton added two more runs in the third, four in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
Park View scored two runs in the third inning when Austin Jackson singled and Jaxson Hatcher reached on an error and both scored.
The Dragons added their final run when Lander Hendrick reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI by Matthew Lynch.
Starter Jake Brame took the loss on the mound for Park View while Ricks earned the win for the Indians.
Surry, 12-11
The Dragons lost a 12-11 heartbreaker at Surry HS last Monday evening in a district contest.
Park View jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning but Surry answered with two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-6.
Surry tied the game in the bottom of the fifth before Park View scored four runs in the top of the sixth. The lead was short-lived however as the Tigers answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning for the final margin.
Jackson went 4 for 5 with a run scored to lead the Park View offense while Isaac Walton went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Jaxton Shook went 2 for 5.
Matthew Lynch and Deandre Watson had a hit and scored two runs while Kwondrey Coleman added two runs. Lane Kinker also added a hit and scored a run in the contest while Brame scored a run.
Shook, Kinker and Brame all saw mound time in the contest.
PVJV’s, 3-1
The Park View junior varsity baseball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 3-1 win at Southampton on Thursday afternoon.
The Baby Indians scored its lone unearned run in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.
The Baby Dragons answered in the third when Austin Burton, Maddox Sasser and Ashton Moseley all scored for a 3-1 lead.
The pitching duo of Moseley and Sasser took care of the rest to seal the district victory on the mound.
Xander Pulley, Landon Beale, Sasser and Moseley all had hits in the game.
