Dr. D Sports: CC Leads JMU to CAA Crown

Former Park View softball standout Odicci “CC” Alexander, a redshirt senior at James Madison University, is having quite a year in her final season of college softball.
Alexander led the Lady Dukes to the Colonial Athletic Conference tournament title on Saturday after tossing a five-inning shutout over Delaware in a 17-0 blowout in the title game.
Alexander struck out 12 in the championship game and earned her second shutout win over Delaware in the tournament. She allowed only two hits and issued no walks in the victory. She also went 2 for 2 at the plate in the game with a run scored.
Alexander lowered her ERA on the season to a spectacular .062 with 138 strikeouts over 79 innings pitched.
The victory improved the Lady Dukes to 34-1 on the season and earned them an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament regionals which will start this weekend. JMU’s only loss this season was a 5-4 defeat at Elon which came on March 27 when Alexander was out with an injury.
In a 10-0 tournament semifinal win over Drexel, Alexander went 1 for 2 with a double, a run scored and a walk.
Alexander pitched her second no-hitter of the season in a 5-0 win over Delaware in a second-round CAA game and set a tournament record with a career-high 16 strikeouts in the victory, coming just a walk shy of her second perfect game in two weeks. In addition she went 1 for 2 at the plate with a walk.
Alexander was recently named the D1 National Softball player of the week for the first time in her career after her sensational play during the College of Charleston series in early May.
She went 2-0 in the circle that week and threw her first career perfect game and another one-hit shutout. At the plate, she went 3 for 6 with two homeruns, 7 RBI and an on-base percentage of .667.
In her 12 innings of work in the circle that week, she struck out 25 and allowed only one hit. She struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced in the perfect game. In the Sunday finale, she recorded 11 strikeouts, only giving up one hit.
Alexander is sixth in the nation for strikeouts per seven innings with an 11.6 average and is in the Top 10 in ERA.
Sheets Earns MEC HM Honors
Former Park View High School slugger Cameron Sheets, a freshman outfielder at Alderson Broaddus University (WV), was recently named as a Mountain East Conference honorable mention selection.
Sheets finished the regular season with a .342 batting average and was tied for second on his team with 39 hits which included nine doubles and 35 RBI, which was good for third on the team. He hit 5 homeruns and finished with a .553 slugging percentage.
Sheets went 1 for 4 with a RBI in the Battlers’ 6-5 upset win over West Virginia State in the opening round of the MEC tournament on Thursday.
Sheets met his old Park View teammate Justyn Hudson on Saturday evening as Concord University eliminated the Battlers from the tournament with an 8-6 victory.
Hudson pitched 1.1 innings in the game for Concord, striking out four and walking one.
Sheets went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI in the game.
West Virginia State beat Concord twice on Sunday to capture the tournament title.
