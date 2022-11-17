Dr D Sports: Winter Sports Schedules Released

The winter sports seasons are almost ready to roll as local high-school basketball teams are practicing and preparing for scrimmages before the start of the regular season.
The Mecklenburg County High School JV and varsity boys’ teams will scrimmage Dinwiddie on Thursday evening at home beginning at 5:30 before playing at Brunswick HS on Tuesday evening in a VHSL Benefit Game.
The Phoenix boys will open the regular season at home against Nottoway HS on Monday, November 28 and play their Piedmont District opener on December 9 at George Washington HS.
Highlights on the Mecklenburg schedule include two games against Liberty Christian with the home game scheduled for December 21.
The Phoenix will play host to George Washington-Danville on January 17 and Halifax on January 24 in two other highly anticipated contests.
The Lady Phoenix meanwhile were scheduled to play host to Chatham HS for a scrimmage on Tuesday evening and will travel to scrimmage Randolph-Henry HS next Tuesday.
The Mecklenburg JV and varsity girls will open the regular season on the road at Nottoway HS on November 28 and welcome Dan River HS for their home opener on November 29.
The Brunswick High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams will open their regular season at Westmoreland HS on Friday. December 2 and play host to ARGS for its Tri-Rivers District opener on December 5.
The Bulldogs will participate in the Highland Springs Christmas tournament and the Franklin Holiday Classic this winter.
The Mecklenburg HS wrestling team meanwhile will begin its season on November 30 with a quad meet at home beginning at 6 p.m. The Phoenix will also play host to an invitational on Saturday, January 7.
The Mecklenburg Middle School basketball teams meanwhile will open their campaigns on November 21 at home against Halifax.
Congrats to the Vikings
Congratulations to Coach Bubba Weidman, his staff, and the Brunswick Academy varsity football team that captured its first state title in football since 2002 with a 35-20 victory over Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot on Saturday in the VIS8FA Division II championship game at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex.
The win completed a sensational 11-1 season for the Vikings. Their defense was spectacular all season and the thunder and lightning duo of backfield mates DeMarion Whitfield-Smith and Jerry Powell, Jr., was outstanding.
Weekend Football Scores
VIS8FA DII State Title Game
Brunswick Academy35BS Huguenot20
2A Regionals
(4) Greensville18(5) Brunswick13
2B Regionals
(4) Sussex-Central20(5) Franklin 2
4D Regionals
(1)EC Glass53(8) Halifax 31
(5) Amherst40(4) Orange14
