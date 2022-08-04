Dr D Sports: Camp is Open

It was quite a sight on Thursday evening to see the large number of players in camp for the first day of football practice wearing the red and black shirts emblazoned with the Mecklenburg High School Phoenix logo.
After a hot summer of conditioning and lifting weights, football camp officially opened for the Phoenix on Thursday with over 60 players in camp for Coach Kelvin Hutcheson and his staff.
I had a chance to watch about 30 minutes of practice before a brief thunderstorm moved through the area with a heavy downpour but it was great to see the comradery and teamwork already taking place.
The rain did not dampen the spirits of the players as they began preparation for the first season in school history.
The Phoenix football team has a scrimmage scheduled at home on August 12 against Dan River HS before going on the road for their second scrimmage against Chatham on August 19.
Mecklenburg will open its regular season campaign at Brunswick HS on August 26 before playing host to Central of Lunenburg for the home opener on September 2.
The Phoenix will play seven home games during their debut season as opposing teams were more than eager to schedule a trip to Mecklenburg to play on the new turf field.
Highlights on the schedule include a visit from Halifax County on September 15, a visit from Madison County on October 21 for homecoming, and November 4 when Nottoway comes to town for Senior Night.
The Brunswick High School Bulldogs meanwhile will play host to a three-team scrimmage with Amelia and Prince Edward on August 12 before welcoming Mecklenburg for the season opener on August 26.
The Bulldogs will play host to John Marshall HS on September 2 before hitting the road for three straight games before playing host to Windsor HS for homecoming on September 30.
Brunswick will play host to Greensville HS on November 4 for the “Ole Wooden Bucket” rivalry game in the regular season finale.
The first sport out of the gates for the new Mecklenburg High School will be the golf team who was scheduled to kick off the campaign on Tuesday with a match at Briery Country Club before returning home on Thursday for a match at Kinderton Country Club that begins at 2 p.m.
