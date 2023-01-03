The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team got a season-high 37 points from senior standout Jamarkell Mays to help the Bulldogs capture the Franklin Holiday Classic with a 68-63 victory over the host team on Friday night.
The win improved the Bulldogs, ranked fifth in the VaPreps Class 2 state poll, to 9-3 while Franklin, ranked fifth in the VaPreps Class 1 state poll, absorbed its first loss to fall to 8-1.
After scoring only two points in the opening quarter, Mays scored 11 in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 11 in the fourth.
With the score tied and just over a minute to play, Brunswick took a timeout and set up a long pass on the ensuing inbounds that Mays caught and dunked while being fouled. The 3-point play along with a Franklin turnover on their next possession allowed the Bulldogs to take control of the game.
“That was a big play,” said Brunswick coach Charreko Walker. “We got into some foul trouble in the first half but we stayed out of it in the second half and took better care of the basketball. We also steeped up the defense. It was a good team win.”
The Broncos jumped out to a 11-8 lead in the first quarter and outscored Brunswick 21-17 in the second stanza to take a 32-25 lead to the halftime break.
The Bulldogs retook the lead by outscoring Franklin 26-18 in the third quarter behind 13 points from Mays and six from Noah Sadler.
Mays scored 11 points in the final quarter and hit 9 for 11 from the charity stripe in the game while Jamalachi Pearson added four points as the Bulldogs claimed the victory.
Pearson also finished in double figures on the night for Brunswick with 10 points while Justice Green added eight.
Kaden Bailey and Chevon Torrance led Franklin with 20 points apiece.
Brunswick guard Jayshaun Jones, the floor general for the Bulldogs, and Mays were both named to the All-Tournament team.
Franklin, which is undefeated in Tri-Rivers District play, will play host to the Bulldogs again on January 18 in an important district tilt. The Broncos topped Brunswick 48-46 in the first regular season meeting between the two teams.
Brunswick……..8 17 26 17 – 68
Franklin………11 21 18 13 – 63
Brunswick – Barner 4, Sadler 6, Green 8, Mays 37, Pearson 10, Anderson 3.
Franklin – Moody 6, Franklin 6, Bailey 20, Myrick 7, Torrance 20, Robinson 4.
Brunswick, 90-25
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 90-25 win over Amelia HS in a tournament semifinal contest on Thursday night.
Mays did all of his damage in the first quarter scoring 17 points as the Bulldogs opened up a double-digit lead.
Jamarjae Barner scored 12 points in the second quarter while Sadler knocked down a pair of treys as Brunswick outscored Amelia 31-9 to take a 52-20 lead to the halftime break.
The Bulldogs continued to roll in the third quarter outscoring Amelia 25-2 behind three treys from Barner and eight points from Jamari Anderson on the way to the lopsided win.
Barner led Brunswick with 21 points in the contest while Mays scored 17 and Sadler and Anderson added 12 points apiece.
Brunswick……21 31 25 13 - 90
Amelia………..11 9 2 3 – 25
Brunswick – Barner 21, Sadler 12, Bright 3, Jones 4, Green 9, Richardson 2, Mays 17, Pearson 4, Harrison 6, Anderson 12.
Amelia – Spurlock 3, Perry 7, Hill 6, Pegram 5, James 1, Carter 3.
