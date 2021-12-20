Dr. D Sports: Parrish Presented with State Championship Ring

I love happy endings!
And that was certainly the case for former Dragons’ track standout Krystal Parrish who was recently presented with a state championship ring by Park View HS principal Dominique Sturdifen.
As part of the series on former Park View HS athletic standouts, I ran a feature on Parrish earlier this year. Parrish, who is a member of the Park View Class of 2009, captured four state titles for the Dragons’ track & field team during her career, winning VHSL Group AA state crowns in the Long Jump and Triple Jump in her junior season and then repeating in the Long Jump in her senior year and also capturing the Triple Jump at the Indoor State meet.
Parrish said in the feature story that her high-school career was quite a thrill for her but the only thing missing was a state championship ring that she never received.
Enter Ms. Sturdifen who saw the story in The Enterprise and reached out to me to get Parrish’s contact information.
“I want to make sure she gets her state championship ring,” Ms. Sturdifen told me.
She contacted Krystal to get her information and ordered the championship ring.
Parrish, who is a Support Operations Officer for the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in 3rd Sustainment Brigade of the U. S. Army out of Fort Stewart, Georgia was in town last week and stopped by the high school where she was presented with the ring by Ms. Sturdifen.
“It was really surreal receiving this ring honestly. I genuinely almost cried. When I got to my car, I had to sit still for a while just to process it,” Parrish said. “Being a young girl from a small town and winning state championships was unheard of around here. I was just doing what I loved but I can honestly see now that really, I achieved something that's has never been done in the history of sports not only in Park View but in Mecklenburg Country. I honestly couldn't do anything but smile and reflect on how hard Coach (Waverly) Jackson pushed me to reach a level of potential I couldn't see at that time. I am truly grateful for that man and I am truly grateful for Dr. D and Mrs. Studifen because without you all we would not be having this conversation and I would have never received my ring.”
Congratulations again to Krystal and special thanks to Park View High School and Ms. Sturdifen for making this happen!
Happy Holidays
I certainly hope each of you has a great holiday season!
It has been such a tough time during this pandemic for many of our friends and neighbors over the past 19 months and we are certainly thinking about all of those that are hurting at this special time of the year.
There is also much to be thankful for and as we take pause this week to celebrate, I hope you can enjoy the holidays spent with love, laughter, family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.