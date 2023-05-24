The second-seeded Mecklenburg County High School varsity softball team gave Halifax County a battle for five innings before the top seed pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to claim the Piedmont District tournament title with a 10-2 win on Friday evening in Dry Fork.
The victory improved Halifax to 21-3 on the season while Mecklenburg saw its season come to an end with an 8-12 record.
“This year’s softball season was the coming together of our county’s softball athletes,” said Lady Phoenix head coach Jamie King. “It showed the product of both ends of our county and their hard work of growing and building young female ballplayers. I knew going in it was going to be a competitive atmosphere and it turned out to be just that for our JV and varsity teams. These young ladies are pioneers and have led the way for our future softball players.”
King said reaching the title game in the program’s debut season was the culmination of a lot of hard work by the Mecklenburg players and coaches.
“Not everything was easy and we had to work through adversities but I feel a second place in the district and tournament runner-up is a pretty good first year for our varsity team in the Piedmont District. Our JV team had a strong showing this season and our young ladies are working hard and getting stronger,” he said. “Our Middle School team finished a strong season as tournament champions. I would like to give a huge thanks to all of our coaches who work extremely hard and have dedicated a lot of time with our ballplayers.”
The Lady Comets scored first to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but Mecklenburg answered in the top of the second when Amelia Whittington singled and scored on a passed ball to knot the score at one.
Halifax retook the lead for good with two runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Mecklenburg trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning when Avery Evans singled and scored on a sac fly from Alex Love.
The Lady Comets responded with one run in the bottom of the fifth and then scored five in the sixth to break it open.
Kamyria Woody-Giggetts went 3 for 4 and scored three runs to pace Halifax while Shamya Hankins went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Avarie Bowen went 2 for 3 and scored two runs.
Whittington and Evans led the Lady Phoenix with one hit and scored one run apiece while Love added one hit and an RBI.
Whittington took the loss in the circle, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out one. Ruby Hite pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing four hits and one earned run while walking one.
Emma Payne picked up the win for Halifax, going the distance and allowing three hits and one earned run. She struck out three and walked two.
Mecklenburg, 13-1
The Lady Phoenix came out on fire, scoring eight runs in the first inning and five in the third on their way to a 13-1 victory over Magna Vista in a tournament semifinal contest.
Hite limited Magna Vista to five hits and only one run as she struck out three and walked four in the five-inning contest. She also helped her team at the plate going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and scored two runs.
Second baseman Carrington Sasser went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored while leadoff batter Alex Love went 3 for 3 and scored three runs. Grace Newcomb went 2 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs and scored a run.
Cassidy Newcomb added a hit, an RBI, and scored two runs while Tori Powell and Jordyn Jackson added a hit, an RBI and scored a run. Skyla King finished with a hit and a run scored.
